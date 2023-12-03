India News

BJP’s Vasundhara Raje’s Glorious Victory in Jhalrapatan seat

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Jhalrapatan seat

Vasundhara Raje was competing in the Rajasthan Assembly Elections for the Jhalrapatan seat. Congress candidate Ramlal Chauhan was up against her. 
 

25 consecutive years

The BJP has maintained victory on the Jhalrapatan seat for an impressive 25 consecutive years. 
 

2018 assembly elections win

In the 2018 assembly elections, BJP’s Vasundhara Raje secured victory with 1,16,484 votes, defeating Congress candidate Manvendra Singh.
 

Vasundhara Raje's assets

In 2018, Vasundhara Raje disclosed assets totalling Rs 4 crore 54 lakh, along with a declared loan of Rs 5 lakh 33 thousand. 
 

Consistent win

Vasundhara Raje consistently secured a large number of votes from 2003 to 2018. 
 

In 2003, Vasundhara Raje won with 72,760 votes.

