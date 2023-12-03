BJP’s Vasundhara Raje’s Glorious Victory in Jhalrapatan seat

India News
Vasundhara Raje was competing in the Rajasthan Assembly Elections for the Jhalrapatan seat. Congress candidate Ramlal Chauhan was up against her.
The BJP has maintained victory on the Jhalrapatan seat for an impressive 25 consecutive years.
In the 2018 assembly elections, BJP’s Vasundhara Raje secured victory with 1,16,484 votes, defeating Congress candidate Manvendra Singh.
In 2018, Vasundhara Raje disclosed assets totalling Rs 4 crore 54 lakh, along with a declared loan of Rs 5 lakh 33 thousand.
Vasundhara Raje consistently secured a large number of votes from 2003 to 2018.