Wanted suspect of Al-Qaeda, who was on the run, traced in Ranchi, arrested by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a wanted suspect of Al Qaeda AQIS from Ranchi. His name is Shahbaz.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 12:33 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 12:38 PM IST

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a wanted suspect of Al Qaeda AQIS from Ranchi in Jharkhand. He has been identified as Shahbaz.

Many of his associates have been arrested earlier and he has been absconding since then. His location was traced in Ranchi, after which the Special Cell arrested him with the help of ATS, Delhi Police Sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI. 

 

Also read: Class 12 student behind last 23 bomb threat emails to Delhi schools: Police

