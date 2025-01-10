Wanted suspect of Al-Qaeda, who was on the run, traced in Ranchi, arrested by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a wanted suspect of Al Qaeda AQIS from Ranchi. His name is Shahbaz.

Many of his associates have been arrested earlier and he has been absconding since then. His location was traced in Ranchi, after which the Special Cell arrested him with the help of ATS, Delhi Police Sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

