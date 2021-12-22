  • Facebook
    Want to know how parliamentarians behave in Lok Sabha? You can watch live via mobile app

    Speaker Om Birla explained the app's functions, saying that it is accessible on the Google Play store and that the public may download it on their cellphones and PCs to watch live sessions. 

    New Delhi, First Published Dec 22, 2021, 11:34 AM IST
    The Lok Sabha announced a new mobile application, 'LS Member App,' which allows voters to follow the behaviour of their elected members in the parliament session live. Speaker Om Birla explained the app's functions, saying that it is accessible on the Google Play store and that the public may download it on their cellphones and PCs to watch live sessions. Apart from that, voters in each parliamentary sector can view written questions and replies in the Lower House. Aside from that, users may access discussions, member information, a list of businesses, and relevant announcements.

    Despite the opposition creating hue and cry in the session by coming in house well and not giving much importance to the new initiative of the launching of the mobile application, Speaker Om Birla went ahead and appealed to the members and told 'download the app, appraise the same to your voters so that they can see your conduct'.

    Later in the session, an unfortunate incident was reported in which TMC MP Derek O'Brien was placed under suspension for the rest of the session for unruly behaviour of hurling the RS rule book at the chair when there was a discussion regarding the Election Laws (Amendment Bill) 2021.

    The mobile application was released amid opposition protests, including Congress, TMC, and DMK, who asked that Union Minister Ajay Mishra be removed from the cabinet. The minister's son was imprisoned in the death of Lakhimpur Kheri farmers.

    Members of the DMK-led party had put up a sign demanding that Tamil Nadu be exempted from NEET tests, ignoring the current development. Shiv Sena members sought action as tensions between Maharashtra and Karnataka rose in the aftermath of the defacement of Shivaji's statue.

    Despite heavy resistance, Parliament recently enacted the 'Election Laws' (Amendment) Bill, which allows the linkage of Aadhaar with voter identity cards. According to the opponents, the law violates the 'Right to Privacy.'

