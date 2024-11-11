Vistara's final flight today: Key guidelines for passengers ahead of Air India merger

As Vistara prepares to merge with Air India, passengers are advised to finalize booking changes by November 25, 2024. Club Vistara members must redeem their points before December 31, while Vistara credit card benefits will expire by the end of 2024. 
 

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

Signaling the end of an era in Indian aviation, Vistara, renowned for its premium service, will operate its final flights today as it prepares to merge with Air India. This merger, a strategic initiative by the Tata Group, unites two major players in the industry, positioning Air India as the nation’s only full-service airline and reshaping the aviation landscape.

All Vistara flights will transition under the Air India brand. Passengers who have booked Vistara tickets for travel on or after November 11 will be accommodated on Air India flights. Here are the key points travelers should keep in mind:

Passengers with bookings on or after November 11 must confirm whether their tickets have been transferred to Air India’s services. They should check the updated flight details on Air India’s official website to ensure their travel plans remain intact.

Club Vistara Members

If you're a Club Vistara member, now is the time to ensure your points are utilized before they expire. All Club Vistara points earned prior to the merger will remain valid only until December 31, 2024. Starting from January 1, 2025, these points will be integrated into Air India's Flying Returns program. However, any unused points that haven’t been redeemed by the December 31 deadline will be forfeited. To avoid losing your rewards, make sure to redeem your Club Vistara points for rewards before the end of the year.

Expiry of Vistara Credit Card Benefits

Customers holding Vistara co-branded credit cards should be aware that benefits such as priority check-in, lounge access, and mile accumulation will expire on December 31, 2024.

Post-merger, to continue enjoying similar perks, users are advised to transition to Air India's co-branded credit cards. For assistance or more information regarding the switch, cardholders should reach out to their respective card issuers.

Request for Modifications

Passengers needing any changes to their bookings must complete them by November 25, 2024. After this date, due to the merger with Air India, modifications will no longer be possible through the Vistara website or mobile app.

Club Vistara Membership Renewal

Members whose Club Vistara membership expires in the next few months should renew their membership before December 31, 2024. After this date, membership renewals will be processed under Air India's Flying Returns program, so there may be changes in benefits and status levels. Renew membership to maintain benefits. 

Refund of Vistara flights 

Passengers seeking refunds for flights booked on Vistara must file for refunds before December 31, 2024. Vistara has indicated that refund processes will take longer as the merger takes place. 

