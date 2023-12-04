Viral video: Hyderabad man orders biryani, finds dead lizard in it; leaves internet disgusted (WATCH)

The article delves into a shocking incident where a Hyderabad man discovers a dead lizard in his biryani order from Bawarchi Biryani, sparking viral outrage on social media and raising concerns about food safety and hygiene standards.

In a shocking incident that has stirred up a storm on social media, a Hyderabad-based restaurant, Bawarchi Biryani, has come under intense scrutiny after a customer found a dead lizard in their chicken biryani. The incident was brought to light by Vishwa Aditya, a resident of Amberpet, who shared a minute-long video on social media, showcasing the grotesque discovery. The video quickly went viral, sparking widespread outrage and reigniting concerns about food safety and hygiene standards in local eateries.

The video posted by Vishwa Aditya captures the disturbing sight of a lifeless lizard nestled amidst the chicken biryani on a plate. The family, who had ordered the dish through the popular food delivery platform Zomato, was taken aback when they made the shocking discovery just before consuming their meal. Screenshots of the conversation between Aditya and Zomato were also shared, revealing that the order was placed at Bawarchi Biryani.

Social media users expressed their outrage over the incident, with many condemning the restaurant for compromising on food quality and safety. Questions were raised about the responsibility of famous establishments in maintaining high standards, with users sharing GIFs and memes to convey their shock and disbelief. Some demanded to know whether anyone had actually consumed the contaminated food.

In response to the viral incident, Zomato issued a statement on social media, assuring users that they were taking the matter seriously. The delivery platform claimed to have identified the issue and communicated with the affected customer. Zomato also pledged to take appropriate steps to address the situation. However, the response from the restaurant itself is yet to be seen.

This is not the first time that Bawarchi Biryani has faced accusations related to food safety. According to local reports, in May of the previous year, municipal corporation officials conducted a raid on the restaurant following a complaint by a BJP corporator who alleged finding a lizard in the biryani ordered from the same establishment. The recurrence of such incidents raises concerns about the restaurant's adherence to hygiene standards.

The shocking discovery of a dead lizard in a biryani ordered from Bawarchi Biryani has ignited a wave of criticism on social media, putting the spotlight on food safety and hygiene in local restaurants. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of stringent quality control measures in the food industry and the need for prompt action when such cases come to light. As the controversy unfolds, it remains to be seen how both the restaurant and the food delivery platform will address the concerns of the public and take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.