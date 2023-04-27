Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral video: Bengaluru man spotted working on laptop in movie theatre; netizens react

    Viral video: A man was recently spotted working on his laptop at a theatre in Bengaluru, which has caused quite a stir on social media. Despite the ads playing on the screen, the man had his laptop open and appeared to be working on something important.
     

    Viral video Bengaluru man spotted working on laptop in movie theatre netizens react watch gcw
    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 2:39 PM IST

    A paradigm change in how people view work has been brought about by the growth of the work-from-home culture. People have had to adapt to new work habits and styles as a result of the pandemic's drive for remote employment. 

    Instead, remote workers may now work anywhere they like, including from the comfort of their own homes. Due to their increased freedom, more individuals are choosing to work from unusual places like cafés, parks, or beaches. 

    In the viral video that has been making the rounds on social media, a guy is seen using his laptop in a Bengaluru theatre.

    “Tell me that you are in Bengaluru without telling me that you are in Bengaluru,” reads the inline caption of the viral footage. Before the camera pans to a man in the shadowy hallway, the clip begins with an advertising playing on the theatre screen. The laptop's screen light illuminates the man's seat, and it looks that his objective is to do his job while also watching a movie for amusement. 

    “Just when you think you have seen everything, Bengaluru has got something new,” reads the caption of the viral video. Along with amusing comments from online users, the video has received over 7 lakh likes on Instagram.

    While some individuals offered amusing jokes, others expressed displeasure that the man was working rather than taking in the film. 

    It was said, "This has to be one of the saddest videos I've seen today." Another person remarked, "If he is doing his office work, then there is no need to wear this attitude as a badge of honour!" 

    A third person commented, "Literally him.. Theatre, mall, restaurants everywhere we go uffffff."

    The city, which is known as an IT hotspot, is the setting for several unusual start-up success stories. Even professionals like rickshaw drivers, market sellers, and delivery executives frequently generate news for their original and ground-breaking concepts.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2023, 2:39 PM IST
