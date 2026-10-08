Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra targeted Congress, alleging its leaders can't tolerate PM Modi's popularity and are conspiring to create anarchy. He also slammed the state government's handling of drought and accused DK Shivakumar of corruption.

Vijayendra on INDIA Bloc and PM Modi's Popularity Speaking to reporters in Bagalkot, Vijayendra said the nation is witnessing the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant and developed India. He alleged that Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are frustrated because they cannot tolerate the country's progress.Vijayendra further alleged that baseless allegations are being made against constitutional institutions in the name of SIR, intending to create unrest in the country. He claimed that the primary target of Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. Criticism of DK Shivakumar Criticising D.K. Shivakumar's self-description as a "Praja Sevaka," Vijayendra alleged that while the state faces drought, the government lacks minimum concern to provide proper compensation to farmers. He remarked that offering Rs 2,500 as compensation to farmers is akin to giving alms to the poor.Continuing his attack on Shivakumar, Vijayendra sarcastically alleged that he has no concern for the public compared to his interest in real estate, describing him as an expert in real estate who is clever in extracting juice from garbage. Allegations Against State Congress Administration He further alleged that most government schemes are limited to announcements and publicity, noting that a letter written to the Chief Minister regarding the state's financial condition serves as a mirror to the government's financial management.Vijayendra alleged that instead of prioritising irrigation and development projects in North Karnataka such as UKP and other major works, Congress is allegedly announcing construction of ring roads in every taluk due to underlying real estate interests.He claimed that the government has no intention to fill vacant government posts and that the Congress administration has failed to clarify its stand on caste reservation measures initiated during the previous Bommai government.He alleged that ever since Priyank Kharge took charge as Home Minister of the state, incidents such as atrocities on Dalits and rapes of women have been occurring in the state.He added that the Congress is attempting to secure power through colourful rhetoric and by sowing the seeds of caste division in society.Criticising Rahul Gandhi for bringing together various parties and organisations to protest the SIR issue, Vijayendra asserted that Gandhi is organising joint protests because he recognises he cannot attain power on his own. BJP Gears Up for Panchayat Polls Focusing on upcoming political contests, Vijayendra stated that the BJP is gearing up for the Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections by conducting the 'Booth Sankalpa Yatra' across the state to strengthen the organisation at the booth level to address citizens' grievances and prepare party workers for the polls.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra on Thursday targeted the Congress over the INDIA bloc protest, asserting that Congress leaders cannot tolerate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and alleging that party leaders are conspiring to create anarchy in the name of the SIR protest in the country.Speaking to reporters in Bagalkot, Vijayendra said the nation is witnessing the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant and developed India. He alleged that Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are frustrated because they cannot tolerate the country's progress.Vijayendra further alleged that baseless allegations are being made against constitutional institutions in the name of SIR, intending to create unrest in the country. He claimed that the primary target of Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.Criticising D.K. Shivakumar's self-description as a "Praja Sevaka," Vijayendra alleged that while the state faces drought, the government lacks minimum concern to provide proper compensation to farmers. He remarked that offering Rs 2,500 as compensation to farmers is akin to giving alms to the poor.Continuing his attack on Shivakumar, Vijayendra sarcastically alleged that he has no concern for the public compared to his interest in real estate, describing him as an expert in real estate who is clever in extracting juice from garbage.He further alleged that most government schemes are limited to announcements and publicity, noting that a letter written to the Chief Minister regarding the state's financial condition serves as a mirror to the government's financial management.Vijayendra alleged that instead of prioritising irrigation and development projects in North Karnataka such as UKP and other major works, Congress is allegedly announcing construction of ring roads in every taluk due to underlying real estate interests.He claimed that the government has no intention to fill vacant government posts and that the Congress administration has failed to clarify its stand on caste reservation measures initiated during the previous Bommai government.He alleged that ever since Priyank Kharge took charge as Home Minister of the state, incidents such as atrocities on Dalits and rapes of women have been occurring in the state.He added that the Congress is attempting to secure power through colourful rhetoric and by sowing the seeds of caste division in society.Criticising Rahul Gandhi for bringing together various parties and organisations to protest the SIR issue, Vijayendra asserted that Gandhi is organising joint protests because he recognises he cannot attain power on his own.Focusing on upcoming political contests, Vijayendra stated that the BJP is gearing up for the Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections by conducting the 'Booth Sankalpa Yatra' across the state to strengthen the organisation at the booth level to address citizens' grievances and prepare party workers for the polls.