West Bengal weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall during Durga Puja 2024

Vast areas of South Bengal are flooded, but the disaster doesn't end there. The Meteorological Department has predicted that it will continue during Durga Puja.

Flooded Bengal

A few days ago, vast areas of Bengal were flooded due to heavy rains and the release of water from the DVC. The water level is rising further due to the rain since Wednesday.

Flooded Area

Life is disrupted in several districts including the two Medinipurs, the two Burdwans, the two 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly.

Remaining days of Puja

There is no hope that these areas will be completely free of water during Puja. But on top of that, there is a fear of new disasters.

Meteorological Department Forecast

The Meteorological Department has already expressed concern about the weather conditions during Durga Puja.

Rain in Bengal during Puja

Eastern Regional Director of the Meteorological Department, Somanath Dutta, said that rainfall will be higher than normal in North and South Bengal from October 3. Rainfall will be higher than normal in all districts from October 4-10.

Rain during Puja week

Weather improvement

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the weather in South Bengal will improve slightly from Saturday. The rain will decrease somewhat.

Rain will increase in the north

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, rainfall will increase in North Bengal from September 28.

Rain in the first week of October

The Alipore Meteorological Department has said that rainfall will increase from the first week of October, i.e., Tuesday, October 1.

Monsoon Farewell?

The Alipore Meteorological Department has given news of rain on the occasion of Puja. But the Meteorological Department has not yet given any message about when the monsoon will bid farewell to the state. The monsoon has bid farewell to Rajasthan.

