    Van Gogh 360° immersive experience makes way to Silicon City at Bhartiya Mall

    Bengaluru hosts immersive Van Gogh 360° exhibition at Bharatiya Mall, projecting artworks on floor, walls, and ceiling. Debuting in India after Mumbai and Delhi, it offers an encompassing experience into Van Gogh's creations. Over 300 artworks on display, tickets available via BookMyShow and official website.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 4:31 PM IST

    Art enthusiasts in Bengaluru can now step into the world of renowned Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh through the innovative Van Gogh 360° exhibition. The art showcase kicked off at Bharatiya Mall in Bengaluru on August 8, presenting an immersive journey into the life and creations of the artist.

    Featuring Van Gogh's celebrated paintings and artworks, the exhibition is making its debut in the country after successful runs in Mumbai and Delhi. Unlike traditional exhibitions, this one offers a unique experience by projecting the artworks onto the floor, walls, and ceiling, allowing visitors to be surrounded by the artist's creations.

    Lambani embroidery exhibition in Hampi breaks Guinness World Record

    Mark Monahan, the Art Director of Van Gogh 360°, said, "We have great confidence in Bengaluru's strong love for art and culture. It's been on our list since we announced the exhibition last year. Bhartiya Mall has generously given us the necessary space, facilities, and infrastructure we need for this exhibition."

    Bengaluru Metro Construction : Nagasandra line to open by September-end

    Vincent Van Gogh, known for his profound dedication to his craft, once expressed, "I have put my heart and soul into my work, and have lost my mind in the process." This sentiment resonates deeply within his creations, which vividly depict the rawness of life, his struggles with mental health, and his fervour for existence. More than 300 of his iconic artworks are on display at the exhibition.

    The immersive experience has already drawn art enthusiasts who are revelling in the opportunity to dwell in Van Gogh's world. Those interested can secure their tickets through BookMyShow or visit the official website, ‘VanGogh360.in’

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 4:31 PM IST
