Vaishno Devi stampede: High-level probe committee formed, report to be submitted within 7 days

A three-person commission has been created to investigate the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine stampede. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha formed the committee after the event atop the Trikuta hills in Reasi district, which killed 12 worshippers and wounded more than a dozen more. According to an official order, the panel has been asked to submit the findings to the Jammu and Kashmir governments within a week.

The directive from the state government specified that the committee should thoroughly investigate the reasons for the tragedy, identify any flaws, and correct them. The committee is chaired by the principal secretary (home) and comprises Jammu Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer and Mukesh Singh, the Jammu and Kashmir Additional Director General of Police.

The authorities previously stated that most of the pilgrims died due to asphyxia. Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police, stated that the event occurred due to misunderstanding or "possibly some disagreement." According to early information from the site, there was a brief disagreement among several youths, and within seconds, there was a stampede, according to PTI.

The Uttar Pradesh government offered an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the kin of those who perished in the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi temple. The Jammu and Kashmir administration said that the Shrine Board would pay Rs 10 lakh to the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to the wounded.