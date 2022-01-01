12 people killed, over 20 injured in stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh said that an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by the stampede at gate number 3.

At least 12 people have been killed in a stampede at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir due to the heavy rush of devotees on New Year's Day. According to officials, at least 20 people have been injured. The injured have been rushed to the speciality hospital in Katra.

The incident took place around 2:45 am. J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh said that an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by the stampede at gate number 3. A high-level probe has been ordered into the stampede. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives due to the stampede which broke out at the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan.

The Prime Minister spoke to J&K LG Manoj Sinha, Ministers Dr Jitendra Singh and Nityananda Rai and reviewed the situation. Dr Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, later told media persons that Prime Minister Modi was personally monitoring and keeping track of the tragic situation arising out of the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The MoS is rushing to Katra to take stock of the situation arising out of the tragedy at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. He will be submitting a detailed report to Prime Minister on his return. Union Home Minister Amit Shah too spoke to J&K LG Manoj Sinha.

The Prime Minister said that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PM National Relief Fund would be provided to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the stampede. The injured would be given Rs 50,000. Information coming in said that the situation at present is under control and registration process for the shrine visit has resumed.

