  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    12 people killed, over 20 injured in stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

    J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh said that an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by the stampede at gate number 3.

    Stampede at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine death toll, injuries updates
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Vaishno Devi, First Published Jan 1, 2022, 8:08 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    At least 12 people have been killed in a stampede at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir due to the heavy rush of devotees on New Year's Day. According to officials, at least 20 people have been injured. The injured have been rushed to the speciality hospital in Katra.

    The incident took place around 2:45 am. J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh said that an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by the stampede at gate number 3. A high-level probe has been ordered into the stampede. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives due to the stampede which broke out at the Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan.

    The Prime Minister spoke to J&K LG Manoj Sinha, Ministers Dr Jitendra Singh and Nityananda Rai and reviewed the situation. Dr Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, later told media persons that Prime Minister Modi was personally monitoring and keeping track of the tragic situation arising out of the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The MoS is rushing to Katra to take stock of the situation arising out of the tragedy at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. He will be submitting a detailed report to Prime Minister on his return. Union Home Minister Amit Shah too spoke to J&K LG Manoj Sinha.

    The Prime Minister said that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PM National Relief Fund would be provided to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the stampede. The injured would be given Rs 50,000. Information coming in said that the situation at present is under control and registration process for the shrine visit has resumed.

    Also Read: GST rise by 5% on food delivery apps; Zomato, Swiggy to get dearer

    Also Read: India crosses milestone of 145 crore COVID vaccinations as Omicron cases surge

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2022, 8:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Union health minister Mandaviya assured NEET counselling to start before Jan 5, Doctors' association confirms - ADT

    Union health minister Mandaviya assured NEET counselling to start before Jan 5, Doctors' association confirms

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government over COVID-19 vaccination mark - ADT

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government over COVID-19 vaccination mark

    GST rise by 5% on food delivery apps; Zomato, Swiggy to get dearer - ADT

    GST rise by 5% on food delivery apps; Zomato, Swiggy to get dearer

    Huge milestone: India crosses of 145 crore COVID vaccinations as Omicron cases surge-dnm

    Huge milestone: India crosses 145 crore COVID vaccinations as Omicron cases surge

    Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal holds Shanti March in Patiala, slams present Congress govt-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal holds ‘Shanti March’ in Patiala, slams present Congress govt

    Recent Stories

    Happy birthday Vidya Balan: Times when actress draped sarees in out-of-the-box style SCJ

    Happy birthday Vidya Balan: Times when actress draped sarees in out-of-the-box style

    Happy birthday Nana Patekar: Famous dialogues of actor which are evergreen SCJ

    Happy birthday Nana Patekar: Famous dialogues of actor which are evergreen

    Happy birthday Vidya Balan: Interesting facts about the stunning actress SCJ

    Happy birthday Vidya Balan: Interesting facts about the stunning actress

    New Year 2022: From ICC T20 World Cup to FIFA World Cup - Sporting events that will keep you hooked-ayh

    New Year 2022: From ICC T20 World Cup to FIFA World Cup - Sporting events that will keep you hooked

    New Year 2022: Bollywood songs that you need to add to your playlist SCJ

    New Year 2022: Bollywood songs that you need to add to your playlist

    Recent Videos

    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    Video Icon
    Colorado wildfires Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread state of emergency declared

    Colorado wildfires: Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread; state of emergency declared

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: BFC needs to find right balance - Marco Pezzaiuoli on CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to find the right balance between clean sheets and scoring goals - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan taken into preventive custody

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan, taken into preventive custody

    Video Icon