Uttarkashi rescue update: 8 more mountaineers rescued, total evacuations 14

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela has ordered all trekking and mountaineering activities to be stopped from October 6 to 8, considering the weather forecast of heavy rains.

At least 14 injured mountaineers who were trapped in the avalanche that hit mount Draupadi ka Danda-II in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi at 8:45 am on Tuesday were rescued and evacuated to the ITBP 12th Battalion camp in Matli on Wednesday.

Six rescued climbers have been identified as NIM instructor Anil Kumar (Uttarkashi), Suraj Singh (Uttarkashi), Rohit Bhatt(Tehri), Deep Singh (Gujarat), Akash (Mumbai) and Suneel Lalwani (Maharashtra). The process of identifying the remaining eight is in progress.

According to reports, around 20 mountaineers are still missing. Authorities are trying to rescue those missing in the avalanche. The operation had to be halted around 4:30 pm on Tuesday owing to snowfall and inclement weather.

The Uttarakhand Police had last night released a list of 28 trainee mountaineers who went missing after being hit by the massive avalanche. The trainees were part of a 41-member team of mountaineers from the Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) and were returning along with their instructors after climbing the peak as part of their advanced training course when they were hit by the avalanche at a height of 17,000 feet.

The list of trainees includes those from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Assam and Uttar Pradesh. According to NIM Principal Colonel Amit Bisht, 10 bodies were spotted on Tuesday, out of which four were recovered. The team members got stuck in crevasses following the avalanche, he said.

The Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) has issued helpline numbers -- 7060717717 and 9997254854 -- for those trying to get information on the mountaineers.

