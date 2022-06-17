Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttarakhand govt allocates separate budget for implementing Uniform Civil Code

    Previously, the government had announced the formation of an expert committee to investigate options for implementing an universal civil code, including a review of legislation governing marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, adoption, and other personal regulations.

    Uttarakhand govt allocates separate budget for implementing Uniform Civil Code gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 17, 2022, 5:13 PM IST

    In a big step, Uttarakhand government has allocated a separate budget for implementing Uniform Civil Code. Previously, the government had announced the formation of an expert committee to investigate options for implementing an universal civil code, including a review of legislation governing marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, adoption, and other personal regulations.

    The committee will be led by retired judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, who is also the present chairman of the delimitation commission. It is led by former judge Justice Pramod Kohli, social worker Manu Gaur (President of Taxpayers Association of Bharat), retired IAS officer Shatrughan Singh, and Doon University Vice Chancellor Surekha Dangwal.

    Also Read | Meet Ritu Khanduri, first women speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly

    Earlier in March, during the first cabinet meeting of the newly constituted administration, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the formation of a committee of experts to oversee the state's adoption of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The UCC is a system of rules that govern personal concerns such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession for all people, regardless of faith.

    Also Read | Chief Election Commissioner treks 18 km in Uttarakhand to reach remote polling station, assess challenges

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2022, 5:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Horrific video of Great Indian Hornbill being tortured, goes viral; 3 arrested - gps

    Horrific video of Great Indian Hornbill being tortured, goes viral; 3 arrested

    Indian Army to start 'Agniveer' recruitment process in two days gcw

    Indian Army to start 'Agniveer' recruitment process in two days

    Balika Panchayat This is India s first ever girl Panchayat gcw

    Balika Panchayat: This is India's first-ever girl Panchayat

    Agnipath protests spread to Indore, Telangana; Army chief seeks out 'Agniveers'

    Agnipath protests spread to MP, Telangana; Army chief seeks out 'Agniveers'

    PM Modi doesn't understand people's wants: Rahul Gandhi on Agnipath protests - adt

    PM Modi doesn't understand people's wants: Rahul Gandhi on Agnipath protests

    Recent Stories

    Horrific video of Great Indian Hornbill being tortured, goes viral; 3 arrested - gps

    Horrific video of Great Indian Hornbill being tortured, goes viral; 3 arrested

    Indian Army to start 'Agniveer' recruitment process in two days gcw

    Indian Army to start 'Agniveer' recruitment process in two days

    Karnataka PUC II results 2022 New result date announced Know time website and other details gcw

    Karnataka PUC II results 2022: New result date announced; Know time, website and other details

    Taking a tour through the achievements of trading educator Md. Nasir-vpn

    Taking a tour through the achievements of trading educator Md. Nasir

    New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly urges club to respect UEFA financial fair play rules ffp-ayh

    New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly urges club to respect UEFA's financial fair play rules

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Dhyan Chand, the greatest hockey wizard the world ever saw

    India@75: Dhyan Chand, the greatest hockey wizard the world ever saw

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 3: Riding a battle tank

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 2: Riding a battle tank

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon