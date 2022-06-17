Uttarakhand govt allocates separate budget for implementing Uniform Civil Code

Previously, the government had announced the formation of an expert committee to investigate options for implementing an universal civil code, including a review of legislation governing marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, adoption, and other personal regulations.

In a big step, Uttarakhand government has allocated a separate budget for implementing Uniform Civil Code. Previously, the government had announced the formation of an expert committee to investigate options for implementing an universal civil code, including a review of legislation governing marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, adoption, and other personal regulations.

The committee will be led by retired judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, who is also the present chairman of the delimitation commission. It is led by former judge Justice Pramod Kohli, social worker Manu Gaur (President of Taxpayers Association of Bharat), retired IAS officer Shatrughan Singh, and Doon University Vice Chancellor Surekha Dangwal.

Also Read | Meet Ritu Khanduri, first women speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly

Earlier in March, during the first cabinet meeting of the newly constituted administration, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the formation of a committee of experts to oversee the state's adoption of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The UCC is a system of rules that govern personal concerns such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession for all people, regardless of faith.

Also Read | Chief Election Commissioner treks 18 km in Uttarakhand to reach remote polling station, assess challenges