Chhattisgarh's diverse leadership: 9 ministers take oath, highlighting OBC, ST, and first-time MLAs in Cabinet

With the appointment of these ministers, the cabinet, helmed by Chief Minister Sai, approached its maximum capacity, allowing for a total of 13 ministers, including the Chief Minister. Previously, the cabinet comprised Sai along with Deputy CMs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma, sworn in on December 13.

In Chhattisgarh, a significant chapter unfolded on Friday (December 22) as the state cabinet expanded after the Bharatiya Janata Party's triumphant victory in the assembly elections. The swearing-in ceremony witnessed nine new ministers taking their oath of office, reinforcing Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's cabinet to a formidable strength of 12. This move underscores a new phase in the governance landscape of the state.

The newly inducted ministers, including Brijmohan Agrawal, Ramvichar Netam, Dayaldas Baghel, Kedar Kashyap, Lakhanlal Dewangan, Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, OP Choudhary, Tank Ram Verma, and Laxmi Rajwade, took the oath of office, reinforcing the government's administrative framework.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister Sai confirmed that an additional cabinet position would be filled later, emphasizing the government's commitment to a comprehensive administrative structure.

Commenting on the recent developments, Nitin Nabin, the state BJP co-in-charge, outlined the government's dedication to fulfilling the promises enshrined in its manifesto. He underscored the team's readiness to pursue the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's vision, aligned with the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goals.

The composition of the Chhattisgarh cabinet reflects a diverse representation, encompassing members from various social strata. Notably, the cabinet comprises six representatives from Other Backward Classes (OBC), three from Scheduled Tribes, and several first-time MLAs, contributing to a multi-dimensional governance approach.

The inclusion of experienced ministers from previous BJP governments, coupled with the representation of first-time MLAs, emphasizes a balanced mix of administrative expertise and fresh perspectives. Additionally, the cabinet's geographical distribution, spanning different divisions across the state, aims to ensure inclusive development and representation.

Reflecting on the opportunity, BJP MLA Lakshmi Rajwade expressed gratitude for the chance to represent the Bhatgaon constituency and pledged to prioritize women's issues, underscoring the party's commitment to empowering women.

In the state's 90-member Assembly, the BJP secured 54 seats, while the Congress emerged victorious on 35, marking a significant electoral outcome that shaped the government's composition.