UP SHOCKER! Woman chops off man's penis for marrying another woman in Muzaffarnagar

In a shocking incident, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Sunday (December 22) allegedly attacked her male friend, severing his genitals with a sharp-edged weapon during a heated argument in a hotel room. The incident reportedly took place from the woman's anger over the man's impending marriage to another woman, police said.

The incident took place in the Civil Lines police station area. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Ashutosh, law enforcement rushed to the scene after being alerted and transported the injured man to the district hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

The woman involved in the attack has been arrested and is being interrogated, police confirmed.

Local residents revealed that the couple, hailing from the same village under the Charthawal police station jurisdiction in Muzaffarnagar district, had been in a romantic relationship for eight years. However, their relationship faced strong opposition from the man's family, who subsequently arranged his marriage to another woman.

According to the police, the man had invited his female partner to the hotel on Sunday in an attempt to reconcile and placate her. However, the discussion turned confrontational, leading to the woman's alleged violent act.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack and the sequence of events that led to it. The woman's motive appears to be tied to her emotional distress over the man's decision to marry someone else, but police are examining other possible angles.

The case has shocked the local community, raising questions about the dynamics of relationships and the extreme actions individuals may resort to in times of emotional turmoil.

Police have assured a thorough investigation and are awaiting the injured man's recovery to record his statement. Further legal action will be determined based on the findings.

