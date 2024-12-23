Kolkata enjoys pleasant weather despite rising temperatures: IMD insights on winter's progress

Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal is experiencing relatively cool and pleasant weather.

Kolkata residents are enjoying clear skies with rising temperatures, and a significant drop in mercury is unlikely for the next two days.

The minimum temperature is forecasted to hover around 16°C, while the maximum could climb to 26°C by the afternoon.

Weather across Kolkata and West Bengal will remain cool and pleasant for the next 2-3 days before temperatures are expected to dip again.

Most of West Bengal will experience clear skies, although some cloud cover may develop over northern and southern districts.

The IMD has cautioned residents about the possibility of light rain in coastal and northern regions of West Bengal.

The Meteorological Department clarified that earlier predictions of partial rainfall are no longer likely. Instead, the state will witness a cool environment accompanied by gentle winds.

Daytime sunshine and pleasant evening breezes are expected to maintain the region’s cool and comfortable conditions.

Coastal districts, including South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Medinipur, will experience mild temperatures and similar weather patterns throughout the day.

Foggy conditions might cause visibility challenges, potentially affecting train schedules and road traffic.

