Kolkata enjoys pleasant weather despite rising temperatures: IMD insights on winter's progress

Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal is experiencing relatively cool and pleasant weather.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 8:20 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 8:20 AM IST

Kolkata residents are enjoying clear skies with rising temperatures, and a significant drop in mercury is unlikely for the next two days.

article_image2

The minimum temperature is forecasted to hover around 16°C, while the maximum could climb to 26°C by the afternoon.

article_image3

Weather across Kolkata and West Bengal will remain cool and pleasant for the next 2-3 days before temperatures are expected to dip again.

article_image4

Most of West Bengal will experience clear skies, although some cloud cover may develop over northern and southern districts.

article_image5

The IMD has cautioned residents about the possibility of light rain in coastal and northern regions of West Bengal.

article_image6

The Meteorological Department clarified that earlier predictions of partial rainfall are no longer likely. Instead, the state will witness a cool environment accompanied by gentle winds.

article_image7

Daytime sunshine and pleasant evening breezes are expected to maintain the region’s cool and comfortable conditions.

article_image8

Coastal districts, including South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Medinipur, will experience mild temperatures and similar weather patterns throughout the day.

article_image9

Foggy conditions might cause visibility challenges, potentially affecting train schedules and road traffic.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

3 suspected Pro-Khalistan terrorists involved in Gurdaspur grenade attack injured killed in police encounter in Uttar pradesh puranpur anr

3 suspected Pro-Khalistan terrorists involved in Gurdaspur grenade attack killed in police encounter in UP

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 801 December 23 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 801 December 23 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Kerala: 3 VHP activists arrested for disrupting Christmas celebrations at Palakkad school; protest erupts anr

Kerala: 3 VHP activists arrested for disrupting Christmas celebrations at Palakkad school; protest erupts

Uttar Pradesh SHOCKER! Woman chops off man's penis for marrying another woman in Muzaffarnagar AJR

UP SHOCKER! Woman chops off man's penis for marrying another woman in Muzaffarnagar

3 killed, 6 injured as truck drives over people sleeping on footpath in Pune wagholi anr

3 killed, 6 injured as truck drives over people sleeping on footpath in Pune

Recent Stories

Allu Arjun's house vandalism: Six arrested for pelting stone at 'Pushpa 2' actor's home; Read ATG

Allu Arjun's house vandalism: Six arrested for pelting stone at 'Pushpa 2' actor's home; Read

Can homemade juice cause blood sugar spikes in diabetic patients? AJR

Can homemade juice cause blood sugar spikes in diabetic patients?

3 suspected Pro-Khalistan terrorists involved in Gurdaspur grenade attack injured killed in police encounter in Uttar pradesh puranpur anr

3 suspected Pro-Khalistan terrorists involved in Gurdaspur grenade attack killed in police encounter in UP

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 801 December 23 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 801 December 23 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Kapoors to Bachchans: 8 most popular Bollywood film families ATG

Kapoors to Bachchans: 8 most popular Bollywood film families

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon