US NSA Jake Sullivan lauds Ajit Doval's vision for advancing US-India ties through technology (WATCH)

US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan praised his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval for his vision and leadership in shaping the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 4:43 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 4:42 PM IST

In a strong affirmation of the deepening ties between India and the United States, US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan praised his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval for his vision and leadership in shaping the strategic partnership between the two nations. Speaking after his scheduled meetings in New Delhi, Sullivan highlighted Doval’s pivotal role in leveraging advanced technologies to propel bilateral relations to new heights.

“One person in particular that I would like to recognize is my counterpart, the Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, because it was in part his vision that technology, and particularly advanced technologies of the future, would be a propellant for the US-India relationship,” Sullivan said.

He emphasized that Doval’s strategic foresight has been instrumental in advancing the interests and shared values of both nations while building a foundation for global progress.

Sullivan also acknowledged the personal and professional bond he shares with Doval, which he credited as a driving force behind the significant milestones achieved in the US-India partnership over the past four years. “Through this partnership, this initiative, and so many other things that Ajit and I have had to deal with, he and I have developed a deep personal and professional relationship that has played a critical role in ensuring that the US-India partnership has reached that new high level,” Sullivan remarked.

The remarks came as NSA Doval hosted Sullivan in the capital on Monday for extensive discussions on critical and emerging technologies under the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) framework. The meeting reportedly covered a wide range of bilateral issues, reinforcing the strategic cooperation between the two democracies.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a briefing last week, underscored the importance of such high-level engagements, stating that they reflect the strength and continuity of the India-US relationship. He noted that even as the current US administration approaches the end of its term, the commitment to advancing bilateral ties remains unwavering.

