UP SHOCKER! Woman raped by husband's friends as he watches video from Saudi Arabia, gets money in exchange

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr has accused her husband of allowing repeated sexual assault by his friends over three years, allegedly in exchange for money.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 10:47 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 10:47 AM IST

In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr has accused her husband of allowing repeated sexual assault by his friends over three years, allegedly in exchange for money. The husband, who works as an automobile mechanic in Saudi Arabia, reportedly watched videos of these acts while overseas.

The survivor, now a month pregnant, has been married to the accused since 2010 and is the mother of four children—two boys aged 13 and three, and two girls aged 11 and seven. According to her complaint, the nightmare began three years ago when her husband returned home with two acquaintances.

"Both the men live in the same locality in Bulandshahr, and they would assault me often even when my husband was abroad, and video recorded their acts. When I confronted my husband, he told me to remain silent as they gave him money," the woman stated in her police complaint.

She further revealed, "My husband would watch the video footage on his mobile phone while sitting in Saudi Arabia. I stayed quiet for the sake of my children, as he used to threaten to divorce me."

The woman, accompanied by her family, approached Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar. "A complaint has been received, and the matter is under investigation. Since the allegations pertain to incidents over the last three years, a thorough investigation will be conducted, and appropriate action will be taken," Kumar assured.

The woman’s brother, who is also an automobile mechanic, shared the family’s shock upon learning about her ordeal just two weeks ago. "She suffered alone without telling anyone. Her husband had recently come home. About two weeks ago, the couple had a quarrel, and she gathered the courage to stand up for herself. Only then did we come to know about the assaults on her all these years," he said.

He added, "She kept silent for the sake of her children and the family's reputation. At present, she is nearly a month pregnant. We demand justice. Her husband and his associates are trying to flee abroad to evade arrest."

Also read: 'Deth, if money not paid': How a spelling error on ransom note helped UP cops crack fake kidnapping case

