Pune SHOCKER! Man kills co-worker with iron rod after argument over cooking; Chilling CCTV emerges (WATCH)

In a chilling incident in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, a 19-year-old man was brutally killed with an iron rod by his co-worker following a heated argument over food preparation.

Pune SHOCKER! Man kills co-worker with iron rod after argument over cooking; Chilling CCTV emerges (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 11:59 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

In a chilling incident in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, a 19-year-old man was brutally killed with an iron rod by his co-worker following a heated argument over food preparation. The accused, identified as Mukesh Kushwah, was arrested for killing Dipu Kumar, with an iron rod as the victim was asleep. The gruesome murder, caught on CCTV, has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

The disturbing footage shows Dipu and other co-workers sleeping, when Kushwah, enraged, quietly takes a heavy iron rod and starts striking fatal blows to Dipu’s head.

Video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion is advised

Also read: Rajasthan HORROR! Beautician drugged & killed by couple for jewellery theft, body chopped & buried

According to reports, the two had quarreled over cooking arrangements just hours before the fatal attack, after which the workers, all employed as caretakers by a private company, had gone to bed.

Kushwah, however, stayed awake, fixated on revenge.

The police swiftly intervened, and under Section 103 (1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a case has been registered against Kushwah. 

