    Bihar girl thrashes boy with stick for passing lewd comments at her; onlookers record act (WATCH)

    In a dramatic turn of events, a video, reportedly from Bihar, is going viral on social media in which a girl can be seen aggressively beating a boy with a stick.

    Bihar girl thrashes boy with stick for passing lewd comments at her; onlookers record act (WATCH)
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 1:15 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

     

    A video, reportedly from Bihar, is going viral on social media in which a girl can be seen aggressively beating a boy with a stick. The 41-second dramatic footage, which has captured attention of users online, shows a young girl delivering a resounding lesson to a boy who dared to hurl lewd remarks her way.

    The girl wielding a stick with remarkable resolve can be seen raining several blows striking with precision and intensity. The boy, on the receiving end, finds it hard and tries to save himself from the attack as onlookers record the entire act.

     

    Locals present at the scene can be seen assumingly encouraging the girl to teach the boy a lesson as they record the act on camera.

    The girl's courageous stand has ignited a dialogue on social media, with many praising her for her unflinching bravery and assertiveness in the face of disparaging comments.

