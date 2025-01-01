UP: Muslim man makes obscene gestures, derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods with dancer on stage (WATCH)

A video of a Muslim man making obscene and derogatory comments on Hindu deities and religious places during an orchestra program in the Mubarakpur police station area of ​​Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh has sparked outrage.

The man also made obscene gestures while talking to a dancer on the stage.

"Ye konsa Dham hai..." the man can be heard saying in the video while gesturing towards his crotch. He goes on to make several indecent remarks against the Hindu Gods and religious places. However, an elderly man protested against it by abusing the accused man in anger.

This video contains abusive language & obscene gestures. Discretion is advised

As soon as the video went viral on social media, BJP leaders filed a complaint with police calling it an insult to Hinduism. They demanded strict action by registering a case against the accused. The local BJP leaders alleged despite the complaint lodged at the police station, no case has been registered against the accused till now.

