UP: Muslim man makes obscene gestures, derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods with dancer on stage (WATCH)

A video of a Muslim man making obscene and derogatory comments on Hindu deities and religious places during an orchestra program in the Mubarakpur police station area of ​​Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh has sparked outrage.

UP: Muslim man makes obscene gestures, derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods with dancer on stage (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 2:20 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 2:21 PM IST

A video of a Muslim man making obscene and derogatory comments on Hindu deities and religious places during an orchestra program in the Mubarakpur police station area of ​​Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh has sparked outrage. The person deriding Hindu deities is said to be the owner of “Langda Group Orchestra”.

The man also made obscene gestures while talking to a dancer on the stage.

"Ye konsa Dham hai..." the man can be heard saying in the video while gesturing towards his crotch. He goes on to make several indecent remarks against the Hindu Gods and religious places. However, an elderly man protested against it by abusing the accused man in anger.

This video contains abusive language & obscene gestures. Discretion is advised

Also read: Caught on camera: Water delivery boy steals footwear kept outside flat in Greater Noida society (WATCH)

As soon as the video went viral on social media, BJP leaders filed a complaint with police calling it an insult to Hinduism. They demanded strict action by registering a case against the accused. The local BJP leaders alleged despite the complaint lodged at the police station, no case has been registered against the accused till now. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Uma Thomas MLA shows improvement after accident at Kaloor, said 'Happy New Year'; health inspector suspended dmn

Uma Thomas MLA's condition improves after accident, Kochi health inspector suspended over event negligence

Noida SHOCKER! Woman attacks, tries to kill man she met online for rejecting marriage proposal shk

Noida SHOCKER! Woman attacks, tries to kill man she met online for rejecting marriage proposal

UP man sets self on fire in front of SSP office after cops refuse to file FIR; WATCH shocking video shk

UP man sets self on fire in front of SSP office after cops refuse to file FIR; WATCH shocking video

SHOCKING! Man stabbed 24 times in Kerala's Thrissur for not wishing assailant 'Happy New Year' dmn

SHOCKING! Man stabbed 24 times in Kerala's Thrissur for not wishing assailant 'Happy New Year'

Mumbai Police crack down on violators on New Year, collects Rs 89 lakh in fine shk

Mumbai Police crack down on violators on New Year, collects Rs 89 lakh in fine

Recent Stories

New Years Eve Fireworks Cause Air Pollution Spike in Delhi Kolkata Howrah

Kolkata, Delhi AQI Today: New Year's Eve Fireworks Increase Air Pollution; read report

PHOTOS Avneet Kaur's stunning blouse designs for sarees RBA

PHOTOS: Avneet Kaur's stunning blouse designs for sarees

Uma Thomas MLA shows improvement after accident at Kaloor, said 'Happy New Year'; health inspector suspended dmn

Uma Thomas MLA's condition improves after accident, Kochi health inspector suspended over event negligence

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary to Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta- 5 TV Stars Reel to Real Life Love Stories and Marriages

5 TV Stars Who Fell in Love On Set and Got Married

Chanakya Niti: Understanding Women's Nature and more RBA

Chanakya Niti: Understanding women's nature and more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon