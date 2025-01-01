Caught on camera: Water delivery boy steals footwear kept outside flat in Greater Noida society (WATCH)

In a bizarre incident, a Bisleri delivery boy was seen stealing a pair of new crocs that were kept outside a flat in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

Caught on camera: Water delivery boy steals footwear kept outside flat in Greater Noida society (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 1:47 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 1:47 PM IST

 

In a bizarre incident, a Bisleri delivery boy was seen stealing a pair of new crocs that were kept outside a flat in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. A CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the theft occurred outside the flat in Nirala Estate Society, Greater Noida West.

The viral video shows the delivery boy walking up the stairs in the building. Seen wearing a grey jacket, he stopped outside a flat and rang the door bell. While waiting, he sees several pair of footwear kept outside flats.

He then gets closer, picks up the crocs before walking down the staircase.

Watch video

Also read: Caught on camera: Swiggy delivery boy steals shoes kept outside flat in UP's Noida (WATCH)

The video went viral, attracting mixed reactions from users online. While some blamed poverty and unemployment for the actions of the delivery boy, some asked authorities to look into the matter.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UP: Muslim man makes obscene gestures, derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods with dancer on stage (WATCH) shk

UP: Muslim man makes obscene gestures, derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods with dancer on stage (WATCH)

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-123 January 1 2025: winning ticket prize money first prize Rs 1 crore dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-123 January 1 2025: CHECK first prize winner of Rs 1 crore

Holy stick will be available for devotees at Prayagraj Mahakumbh from January 1 to February 27 for darshan

Holy stick will be available for devotees at Prayagraj Mahakumbh from January 1 to February 27 for darshan

Indian Navy to commission Submarine, Frigate and Destroyer on January 15 in Mumbai vkp

Indian Navy to commission Submarine, Frigate and Destroyer on January 15 in Mumbai

'Free-willed' wife not observing 'Parda' doesn't amount to cruelty or entitle husband to divorce: Allahabad HC shk

'Free-willed' wife not observing 'Parda' doesn't amount to cruelty or entitle husband to divorce: Allahabad HC

Recent Stories

UP: Muslim man makes obscene gestures, derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods with dancer on stage (WATCH) shk

UP: Muslim man makes obscene gestures, derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods with dancer on stage (WATCH)

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-123 January 1 2025: winning ticket prize money first prize Rs 1 crore dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-123 January 1 2025: CHECK first prize winner of Rs 1 crore

Holy stick will be available for devotees at Prayagraj Mahakumbh from January 1 to February 27 for darshan

Holy stick will be available for devotees at Prayagraj Mahakumbh from January 1 to February 27 for darshan

Indian Navy to commission Submarine, Frigate and Destroyer on January 15 in Mumbai vkp

Indian Navy to commission Submarine, Frigate and Destroyer on January 15 in Mumbai

"Jaiswal tried to hit...": Steve Smith reveals on-field incident involving Sam Konstas dmn

"Jaiswal tried to hit...": Steve Smith reveals on-field incident involving Sam Konstas (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon