Caught on camera: Water delivery boy steals footwear kept outside flat in Greater Noida society (WATCH)

In a bizarre incident, a Bisleri delivery boy was seen stealing a pair of new crocs that were kept outside a flat in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. A CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the theft occurred outside the flat in Nirala Estate Society, Greater Noida West.

The viral video shows the delivery boy walking up the stairs in the building. Seen wearing a grey jacket, he stopped outside a flat and rang the door bell. While waiting, he sees several pair of footwear kept outside flats.

He then gets closer, picks up the crocs before walking down the staircase.

The video went viral, attracting mixed reactions from users online. While some blamed poverty and unemployment for the actions of the delivery boy, some asked authorities to look into the matter.

