UP HORROR! 17-year-old drinks toilet cleaner after 2 men sexually assault her, film act

In a horrifying incident, a 17-year-old girl drank toilet cleaning acid after two men allegedly assaulted her and threatened to share a video of the assault online, police said.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the incident took place on November 23 while the girl was going to see her mother. A man assaulted her while the other recorded the incident. They then threatened the victim to post the video online if she told anyone.

Fearing the video's release, the victim drank the acid on Friday.

Subsequently, police registered a case based on the family's complaint.

The accused are in custody and being questioned, said circle officer Deepak Chaturvedi. “The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bareilly and is reported to be out of danger,” he added.

