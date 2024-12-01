UP HORROR! 17-year-old drinks toilet cleaner after 2 men sexually assault her, film act

In a horrifying incident, a 17-year-old girl drank toilet cleaning acid after two men allegedly assaulted her and threatened to share a video of the assault online, police said.

UP HORROR! 17-year-old drinks toilet cleaner after 2 men sexually assault her, film act shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 1, 2024, 4:24 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 1, 2024, 4:24 PM IST

 

In a horrifying incident, a 17-year-old girl drank toilet cleaning acid after two men allegedly assaulted her and threatened to share a video of the assault online, police said.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the incident took place on November 23 while the girl was going to see her mother. A man assaulted her while the other recorded the incident. They then threatened the victim to post the video online if she told anyone.

Fearing the video's release, the victim drank the acid on Friday. 

Subsequently, police registered a case based on the family's complaint.

The accused are in custody and being questioned, said circle officer Deepak Chaturvedi. “The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bareilly and is reported to be out of danger,” he added.

Also read: UP SHOCKER! Newlywed woman dies while bathing after geyser explodes at in-laws home in Bareilly

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tata sons accused of evading public listing; Conflict of interest alleged in RBI vkp

Tata sons accused of evading public listing; Conflict of interest alleged in RBI

Bangladesh carriers cancel 3 daily flights to India as passenger count sharply drops amid unrest shk

Bangladesh carriers cancel 3 daily flights to India as passenger count sharply drops amid unrest

Mahakumbh to witness 5000 devotees partaking in sacred prasad together AJR

Mahakumbh to witness 5000 devotees partaking in sacred prasad together

BREAKING: In first reaction, Eknath Shinde says 'Mahayuti CM candidate will be decided on Monday'

'CM candidate will be decided on Monday, will support any decision': Eknath Shinde on 'Maha' suspense (WATCH)

Government has facilitated 3 point 84 lakh marriages in the last 7 years: UP CM Yogi Adityanath anr

Government has facilitated 3.84 lakh marriages in the last 7 years: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Recent Stories

Top 10 Boldest Web Series of 2024 to Watch Alone on OTT ATG

Top 10 Boldest Web Series of 2024 to Watch Alone on OTT

Nature toxins: 6 poisonous birds that may surprise you AJR

Nature's toxins: 6 poisonous birds that may surprise you

Tata sons accused of evading public listing; Conflict of interest alleged in RBI vkp

Tata sons accused of evading public listing; Conflict of interest alleged in RBI

Lakshmi Bhandar: Big Surprise! Allowance increased by Mamata Banerjee? Know here ATG

Lakshmi Bhandar: Big Surprise! Allowance increased by Mamata Banerjee? Know here

Want to know when you'll die? THIS AI app claims to predict it accurately; here's how it works AJR

Want to know when you'll die? THIS AI app claims to predict it accurately; here's how it works

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon