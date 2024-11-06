UP man takes neighbour's 3-year-old for stroll, forgets her inside locked car for party with friends. She dies

In a horrifying incident in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a three-year-old girl died after being left unattended in a locked car for hours, allegedly due to the gross negligence of a man.

In a horrifying incident in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a three-year-old girl died after being left unattended in a locked car for hours, allegedly due to the gross negligence of a man. The accused, Naresh, a neighbor to the child’s family, had taken her out for a casual stroll to the market.

However, upon reaching the market, Naresh left the child inside a car as he joined his friends reportedly for a party. Engrossed, Naresh’s attention was entirely consumed, oblivious to the fact that Vartika was locked inside the enclosed car.

Also read: UP SHOCKER! Teacher shot dead by bike-borne men in broad daylight; chilling murder caught on CCTV (WATCH)

Naresh, shockingly, forgot about leaving Vartika’s inside the car until four hours later, he realised.

Also read: UP SHOCKER! Constable, his wife pulls woman shopkeeper by hair, thrashes her after fight over dues (WATCH)

By the time he rushed back, it was too late. Vartika was found dead inside the car, apparently she died due to heat and suffocation inside the locked car.

Latest Videos