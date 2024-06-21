Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Unparalled vibrancy...' PM Modi shares post yoga selfies from Srinagar (SEE PHOTOS)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga in Srinagar, emphasising yoga's global impact on health and societal harmony. The celebrations highlighted this year's theme 'Yoga for Self and Society'.

    'Unparalled vibrancy...' PM Modi shares post yoga selfies from Srinagar's Dal Lake (SEE PHOTOS)
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 9:31 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday led the celebrations of the 10th International Day of Yoga in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. He performed various asanas as he led the International Yoga Day 2024 event in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

    Later, the Prime Minister also shared his pictures from the Dal Lake. 

    Addressing the 10th International Yoga Day event at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, PM Modi said, “In the last 10 years, the expansion of Yoga has changed the perception related to Yoga…Today, the world is seeing a new Yoga economy going forward. In India, from Rishikesh and Kashi to Kerala, a new connect of Yoga tourism is being seen."

    He greeted people in India and throughout the globe, stating that International Yoga Day had come to a conclusion after a decade of significant events.

    ”…Tourists from across the world are coming to India because they want to learn authentic Yoga in India…People are even keeping personal Yoga trainers for their fitness…All of these have created new opportunities for the youth, new employment opportunities for youth," added the Prime Minister.

    He claimed that because yoga enables individuals to live in the present without bringing their pasts with them, it is now seen as a potent force for good in the world.

    The Prime Minister remarked, "Global leaders discuss Yoga with me when I am abroad." He said, "On this 10th anniversary of International Yoga Day, I implore everyone to incorporate yoga into their daily routines."

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2024, 9:34 AM IST
