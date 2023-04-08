Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Congress over 'will chop off judge's tongue' comment

Earlier, Congress president from Tamil Nadu's Dindigul, Manikandan threatened to chop off the tongue of the judge who delivered the verdict to send "leader Rahul Gandhi to jail."

Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday (April 8) slammed Tamil Nadu Congress for threatening to chop off the tongue of the judge who delivered the verdict to send "leader Rahul Gandhi to jail."

Taking to Twitter, theUnion minister said, "This typifies n describes the current Cong party - a far cry from the day where it had leaders who were statesmen - it is now full of this type lumpen element or who is TN state party PRESIDENT or liars under the 5 foreign visits/month Rahul Gandhi."

"This is a party where its shameless joker leader screeches abt foreign countries/govts saving Indias democracy, whilst wanting to cut tongue of judges," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

"This whole lot wud be better of in some Shangrila like Pakistan or China or some shining example of a dispensation where tongues are cut whn u dont like a legal outcome," he further said.

Earlier, Congress president from Tamil Nadu's Dindigul, Manikandan threatened to chop off the tongue of the judge who delivered the verdict to send "leader Rahul Gandhi to jail." The Congress leader was heard saying in Tamil, "When we will come to power, we will chop off the tongue of the judge who delivered the verdict to send our leader Rahul Gandhi to jail."

Dindigul police said that a case has been registered "against him (Manikandan) under three sections including section 153B of the IPC." An investigation is also underway in the incident.