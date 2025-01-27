Uttarakhand set to become first state to implement Uniform Civil Code; Know its key features

Uttarakhand will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) today, with the law's rollout scheduled ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. The UCC will apply across the state and to its residents living elsewhere.

Uttarakhand is poised to make history today as it becomes the first state in the country to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The groundbreaking legislation is scheduled to be launched at around 12:30 pm, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state. According to government officials, the UCC will be enforced across Uttarakhand and will also apply to residents of the state living in other parts of the country.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will preside over the event, during which the UCC portal will be launched at the state secretariat.

"We are fulfilling our commitments. The abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was an instance of it. The Indian republic stands firmly today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI in its report.

Last month, CM Dhami announced that the UCC would be enforced in Uttarakhand starting January 2025. The announcement followed PM Modi’s statement in the Lok Sabha, where he emphasized the government’s commitment to implementing the UCC.

What are the key features of UCC?

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) seeks to unify personal laws across all religions, ensuring a standardized legal framework. While supporters view it as a step toward equality, critics caution that it could lead to societal discord and divisions.

1. The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) tackles a range of societal matters, such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and live-in relationships. Notable provisions of the law include mandatory registration of marriages, divorces, and live-in arrangements to guarantee equal property rights and safeguard children's rights, with penalties imposed for any violations.

2. The UCC establishes clear legal guidelines for marriage, specifying that only individuals aged 21 for men and 18 for women, who are mentally capable and unmarried, are eligible to marry. While marriages can follow religious customs, mandatory registration is required to ensure legal validity.

3. The law also covers the formation and revocation of wills and codicils under testamentary succession. Marriages that took place before March 26, 2010, or outside the state, can be registered if they fulfill the necessary legal conditions.

4. The law seeks to eliminate the distinction between legitimate and illegitimate children when it comes to property rights, recognizing all children as the biological heirs.

5. The law guarantees that adopted children, those born through surrogacy, and children conceived via assisted reproductive technology will have the same legal rights as biological children.

6. Upon a person's death, the law ensures that the spouse and children are granted equal property rights. It also extends these rights to the deceased person's parents.

