    BREAKING: Under construction bridge on Kosi river in Bihar collapses; one dead, several workers trapped

    A section of an under-construction bridge over the Kosi River in Supaul, Bihar collapsed, affecting pillars 50, 51, and 52. The incident caused injuries to workers, with one fatality and 15-20 trapped. The bridge is part of the Mahasetu project, connecting Bakour to Bheja Ghat. Rescue operations are underway.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 9:17 AM IST

    A section of an under-construction bridge spanning the Kosi River in Supaul, Bihar, collapsed, causing significant injuries to the workers. The collapse affected pillars 50, 51, and 52 of what was slated to become the country's largest road bridge. This unfortunate incident has led to reports of injuries to several individuals, with one fatality reported and approximately 15 to 20 labourers trapped under the debris. 

    The bridge forms a crucial part of the Mahasetu project, which aims to connect Bakour in the Supaul district to Bheja Ghat in the Madhubani district, spanning an impressive 10.2 kilometres. The ambitious project was funded by the Union Ministry of Transport and Highways for Rs 1199.58 crore. In response to the collapse, authorities have swiftly initiated rescue operations to evacuate the trapped labourers and mitigate further harm. 

    Details awaited.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 10:15 AM IST
