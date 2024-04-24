Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UP police app lists 'smuggler', 'hired killer', 'drug trafficker' as professions in dropdown menu

    In a post shared by users on X, the UPCOP app also showed "bootlegger, "drug trafficker", "pimp" and "prostitute" in the occupation drop-down menu. The name of the application is UPCOP, which was primarily designed for verification of the tenants who seek stay in various houses in Uttar Pradesh
     

    UNBELIEVABLE UP police app lists 'smuggler', 'hired killer', 'drug trafficker' as professions in dropdown menu gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 8:45 AM IST

    An application developed specifically for tenant verification and filing of First Information Report (FIR) in Uttar Pradesh recently made headlines when netizens shared screenshots of a dropdown menu that shows 'hired killer', 'smuggler', 'prostitute', and 'drug trafficker' as professions.

    The name of the application is UPCOP, which was primarily designed for verification of the tenants who seek stay in various houses in Uttar Pradesh. The UPCOP software further displayed "bootlegger," "drug trafficker," "pimp," and "prostitute" in the employment drop-down option in a post that users on the social networking site X shared. 

    In response to a user on Sunday, the UP police stated that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) master data served as the basis for the option. "Thank you for pointing it out. The dropdown is based on the master data populated by the NCRB. Other states have also flagged this issue with the concerned agency. We are taking it up with them to rectify the anomaly," the police said on X.

    Besides tenant verifications, the mobile application is also used for employee and domestic help verifications.

    According to media reports, a senior UP cop said that the UPCOP application's tenant verification option was created to assist landlords in data verification of tenants who avail properties on rent. The official further said that this option in the app sources all its data from NCRB.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2024, 8:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress under fire after Sam Pitroda advocates inheritance tax in India for wealth redistribution (WATCH)

    Congress under fire after Sam Pitroda advocates inheritance tax in India for wealth redistribution (WATCH)

    DRDO develops India's lightest bulletproof jacket; offers protection upto 6 7.62x54r mm sniper rounds

    DRDO develops India's lightest bulletproof jacket; offers protection from up to six 7.62x54r mm sniper rounds

    Five time Best Parliamentarian award winning MP finally clears Class 10 exam

    Five-time Best Parliamentarian award-winning MP clears Class 10 exam

    Telangana Under-construction bridge, supposed to be built by 2017, collapses due to strong winds (WATCH) gcw

    Telangana: Under-construction bridge, supposed to be built by 2017, collapses due to strong winds (WATCH)

    Bengaluru to witness Zero Shadow Day on April 24; Know what is it & more gcw

    Bengaluru to witness Zero Shadow Day on April 24; Know what is it & more

    Recent Stories

    Congress under fire after Sam Pitroda advocates inheritance tax in India for wealth redistribution (WATCH)

    Congress under fire after Sam Pitroda advocates inheritance tax in India for wealth redistribution (WATCH)

    Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video Case: Cyber Cell files FIR against X (Twitter) user, investigation started RBA

    Ranveer Singh Deepfake Video Case: Cyber Cell files FIR against X (Twitter) user, investigation started

    DRDO develops India's lightest bulletproof jacket; offers protection upto 6 7.62x54r mm sniper rounds

    DRDO develops India's lightest bulletproof jacket; offers protection from up to six 7.62x54r mm sniper rounds

    What is Intermittent Fasting? Here are benefits, strategies and foods to eat during the day RBA

    What is Intermittent Fasting? Here are benefits, strategies and foods to eat during the day

    Five time Best Parliamentarian award winning MP finally clears Class 10 exam

    Five-time Best Parliamentarian award-winning MP clears Class 10 exam

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon