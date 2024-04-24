UP police app lists 'smuggler', 'hired killer', 'drug trafficker' as professions in dropdown menu

In a post shared by users on X, the UPCOP app also showed "bootlegger, "drug trafficker", "pimp" and "prostitute" in the occupation drop-down menu. The name of the application is UPCOP, which was primarily designed for verification of the tenants who seek stay in various houses in Uttar Pradesh

An application developed specifically for tenant verification and filing of First Information Report (FIR) in Uttar Pradesh recently made headlines when netizens shared screenshots of a dropdown menu that shows 'hired killer', 'smuggler', 'prostitute', and 'drug trafficker' as professions.

The name of the application is UPCOP, which was primarily designed for verification of the tenants who seek stay in various houses in Uttar Pradesh. The UPCOP software further displayed "bootlegger," "drug trafficker," "pimp," and "prostitute" in the employment drop-down option in a post that users on the social networking site X shared.

In response to a user on Sunday, the UP police stated that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) master data served as the basis for the option. "Thank you for pointing it out. The dropdown is based on the master data populated by the NCRB. Other states have also flagged this issue with the concerned agency. We are taking it up with them to rectify the anomaly," the police said on X.

Besides tenant verifications, the mobile application is also used for employee and domestic help verifications.

According to media reports, a senior UP cop said that the UPCOP application's tenant verification option was created to assist landlords in data verification of tenants who avail properties on rent. The official further said that this option in the app sources all its data from NCRB.