UGC-NET exam cancelled to safeguard students' interest, not due to complaints: Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education cancelled the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination due to concerns over exam integrity, based on undisclosed inputs of potential irregularities. No formal complaints were filed, but the decision was made to uphold fairness. A new exam date will be announced, reflecting efforts to maintain transparency amid ongoing scrutiny.

In a move aimed at safeguarding the interests of students, the Ministry of Education has decided to cancel the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination, despite no formal complaints received regarding the conduct of the exam. Officials clarified that the cancellation was initiated based on information suggesting potential compromises to the exam's integrity, received from various agencies.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry, Joint Secretary Govind Jaiswal emphasized that while no direct complaints were lodged, proactive steps were taken following inputs indicating irregularities. These concerns prompted a suo motu action to ensure the fairness and credibility of the examination process.



Details regarding the nature of the inputs received were not disclosed due to the ongoing investigation now referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Ministry assured the public that a new date for the examination would be announced shortly.

The decision comes amidst heightened scrutiny over the administration of national-level exams, with controversies also surrounding the NEET UG exam currently under review by the Supreme Court. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reiterated the government's commitment to transparency in testing procedures, emphasizing the need for improvements within the National Testing Agency (NTA).



The Ministry's official statement underscored the commitment to upholding the highest standards of exam integrity, stating, "To maintain transparency and the sanctity of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination be cancelled. A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately."

Concerns over the fairness of competitive exams have sparked public outcry, with demands for accountability and stringent measures to prevent malpractice in future tests. The Ministry's swift action reflects a proactive approach to addressing such concerns, ensuring that students' academic pursuits are not undermined by potential lapses in exam conduct.

