    Two terrorists involved in killing of policeman in Pulwama, killed in encounter: Report

    In the first update from the Kashmir Zone Police on Tuesday night  said, "Encounter has started at Drach area in Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 8:23 AM IST

    In a recent development, three terrorists linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit were shot dead in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Wednesday. Two of them were involved in the killing of a policeman.

    "Second encounter has started in the Moolu area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," read a follow-up post from early on Wednesday morning.

    The gunfight started after a joint team of Police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in the area. They had started firing after security forces cordoned off the area, drawing retaliation from the police personnel.

    In the recent past, there have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

    On October 2, a local terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was neutralised by the police in a joint operation with security forces in the Baskuchan area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.

    According to ADGP Kashmir, the terrorist was identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan, Shopian. Based on a specific input generated by Police regarding the presence of a terrorist in the village Baskuchan area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (44R) and CRPF (178Bn) in the said area.

    During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2022, 8:23 AM IST
