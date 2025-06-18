A landslide on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Rudraprayag district killed two pilgrims on Wednesday. Two others were injured and are being treated at a nearby medical facility, officials said.

Two pilgrims lost their lives and two others were injured on Wednesday after boulders came crashing down on a section of the Kedarnath Yatra trekking route in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district, officials said.

Scroll to load tweet…

The victims were part of a group of four pilgrims who were caught in the landslide triggered by loose rocks near Lincholi. Rescue teams quickly reached the site, and the injured were rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities have urged pilgrims to stay alert, especially during bad weather, as the hilly terrain remains prone to rockfalls and landslides during the monsoon.

Helicopter crash near Kedarnath on June 15

Earlier on Sunday, a tragic helicopter crash near Kedarnath claimed the lives of all seven people on board, including a two-year-old child and the pilot. The Bell 407 chopper, operated by Aryan Aviation, was flying from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi when it went missing. The wreckage was later found in the dense Gauri Mai Khark forest between Gaurikund and Triyuginarayan. Officials said the crash was caused by poor weather conditions in the region.

The same day, a landslide struck a section of the Kedarnath route, killing one person and injuring two others. Authorities temporarily suspended the Kedarnath Yatra for safety reasons following the incident.

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 officially began on April 30 with the ceremonial opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, marked by traditional Vedic rituals. The doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened on May 2, followed by Badrinath Dham on May 4.