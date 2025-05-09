Pakistan used Turkey-made Asisguard Songar drones in an attempt to target Indian military installations. India successfully neutralized the drones using kinetic and non-kinetic methods, and forensic analysis of the debris is underway.

In the special media briefing on Operation Sindoor, India on Friday said that Pakistan used Turkey-made Asisguard Songar drones against India. Speaking to the media, Colonel Sophia Qureshi informed that Pakistan sent 300-400 drones in 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek last night to target our military installations.

She said, “We used both kinetic and non-kinetic methods to bring these drones down. Gathering intelligence and testing our air defense systems were probably the goals. The drone debris is presently undergoing a forensic analysis."

She further said according to initial reports, the drones are Asisguard Songar types manufactured in Turkey. Pakistan attempted to use an armed UAV to strike the Bathinda military post again later that evening.

What are Asisguard Songar drones?

Asisguard, a defense corporation situated in Ankara, is the manufacturer of the Songar, Turkey's first domestically manufactured armed drone system. Songar, a quadrotor unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UAV) that went into service in 2019, is incredibly adaptable for asymmetric warfare and cross-border missions since it can operate remotely or autonomously.

Songar is said to be able to engage a range of targets, such as people, vehicles, and weakly defended positions, by being armed with a stabilised automatic machine gun, mini-missiles, and 81mm mortar rounds. Each unit is equipped with an automatic machine gun, capable of carrying 200 rounds of 5.56×45mm NATO-standard ammunition.

The drone can carry up to 45 kg at launch, fly for 25 to 30 minutes without a payload, and operate within 3 to 5 kilometers of its ground control station. It can function at elevations of up to 400 meters above the ground and 2,800 meters above sea level.

Songar provides operators with real-time video and telemetry data, enabling post-mission analysis, target detection, and live monitoring. It can operate day or night and is outfitted with both infrared and daylight cameras.

The system increases survivability and decreases operator workload by supporting autonomous flying, route planning, and automated return-to-base in the event of a connection loss or low battery.

As demonstrated in the May 8 strike, Songar drones may work in coordinated groupings to overwhelm enemy defenses with simultaneous, multidirectional attacks.