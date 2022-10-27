India trying to uncover facts to bring back 8 former Indian Navy officials in detention in Qatar

"Our main focus is to ascertain the issue and bring back those who are in custody in that country," sources in the government establishment told Asianet News English.

India is trying to bring back former Indian Navy officials who have been illegally detained in Qatar by the country's State Security Bureau for around two months now, sources in the government establishment told Asianet News English on Thursday.

A total of eight former Indian Navy officers working with a Doha-based firm were detained while skilling the Qatari Emiri Navy personnel. "The Indian Embassy in Doha is in touch with the local administration and trying to understand the fact what is the issue," a source said.

"Our main focus is to ascertain the issue and bring back those who are in custody in that country," said the source.

The matter gained attention after a Twitter handle operated by Dr Meetu Bhargava flagged off the issue, tagging the country's top leadership in a post on Tuesday.

'Eight Indian Navy veterans who had served the motherland are in illegal custody/detention in Doha (Qatar) for 57 days as of date. Request and plead our Indian govt to act fast & get all these distinguished officers repatriated to India without any further delays @narendramodi,' she said.

As per the reports, these officers were working for Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services (https://dahraglobal.com/). The website is said to be under maintenance.

The company's LinkedIn page reads: 'Pioneers in Qatar as the defence training interface between man and machines, Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services WLL is uniquely distinguished in defence, security and aerospace sectors in Qatar, specializing in design to development consultancy, greenfield projects on build, operate, transfer (BOT) model and manage long term operational support through technical maintenance and logistics management, since 2014.' The company's LinkedIn page has 937 followers.

The company is led by a former Royal Oman Air Force officer Squadron Leader Khamis Al Ajmi. Commander Purnendu Tiwari (Retd), who is among the eight Indians in custody, was the managing director of Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services and a recipient of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award in 2019 from then President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

As per the company's LinkedIn page, Cdr Purnendu Tiwary (Retd), Cdr Ajay Tiwary (Retd), Cdr Anish Thakur (Retd) and Sajan Babu had attended the Flag Hoisting ceremony and cultural programme at the Indian Cultural Centre Doha on August 15 on the occasion of India's independence day.

