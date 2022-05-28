Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Trivitron creates RT-PCR test kit to detect Monkeypox virus

    The Monkeypox Real-Time PCR Kit is a four-colour fluorescence-based kit that can distinguish smallpox from monkeypox in a single-tube reaction format.
     

    Chennai, First Published May 28, 2022, 2:41 PM IST

    Following the outbreak of monkeypox and growing concern about the virus, Trivitron Healthcare, a Chennai-based medical device company, announced the development of a real-time RT-PCR-based kit to detect the viral infection.

    As per the company, the Monkeypox Real-Time PCR Kit is a four-colour fluorescence-based kit that can differentiate between smallpox and monkeypox in a one-tube single reaction format. As per the statement, the test kit takes about an hour to detect the virus (if it exists).

    The Research and Development team at Trivitron Healthcare has created an RT-PCR-based kit to detect the Monkeypox virus.

    Trivitron's Monkeypox Real-Time PCR Kit is a four-colour fluorescence-based kit that can distinguish between Smallpox and Monkeypox in a one-tube single reaction format with a total turnaround time of one hour, according to the statement.

    According to the company, dry swabs and swabs placed in VTM (Viral Transport Media) could be utilised for testing.

    "Skin lesion material, such as swabs of lesion surface and exudate, roofs from multiple lesions, or lesion crusts, is recommended by the WHO for laboratory confirmation of monkeypox. As a result, both dry and VTM-soaked swabs can be used," according to media reports

    Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reported on Friday that Monkeypox cases had increased globally, bringing the total number of infections to 200 in 20 countries.

    "We have about 200 confirmed cases and over 100 suspected cases, but these figures are expected to rise," according to Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead of the COVID-19 response at WHO's Emergency Diseases Unit. Additionally, it affects more than 20 countries and four WHO regions.

    Following the top official of the health body, most Monkeypox cases detected in non-endemic areas are among populations of men having sex with men, but it is not necessarily exclusive to that group.
     

