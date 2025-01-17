Tragic! 7 including spectators dead, over 400 injured in Jallikattu events across Tamil Nadu

Seven people, including six spectators, lost their lives, and over 400 others sustained injuries during jallikattu and related bull-taming events across Tamil Nadu on January 16.

A total of seven people, six of whom were spectators, lost their lives, and more than 400 others were injured during jallikattu and similar bull-taming events held across Tamil Nadu on Thursday (Jan 16). One of the victims died in a hospital after being gored by a bull during the Siravayal manjuvirattu in Sivaganga district. Another fatality was reported at the Alanganallur jallikattu in Madurai, while two more deaths occurred during separate events in the central regions.

A 30-year-old man lost his life during an eruthu vidum vizha, a type of bull race, conducted in Basthalapalli, Krishnagiri district. In a separate incident, a 45-year-old man succumbed to injuries after being attacked by a bull at the jallikattu event in Sentharapatti, Salem district. Additionally, a bull owner tragically drowned along with his bull while attempting to retrieve the animal that had escaped from the Siravayal arena.

A total of 156 individuals sustained injuries during jallikattu events held across the districts of Pudukottai, Karur, and Trichy. S. Subbaiah, a 42-year-old from Devakottai, was fatally gored at the Siravayal event. At the renowned Alanganallur jallikattu, 76 people were injured, including 17 bull owners and 33 spectators. Among the injured, 56-year-old P. Periasamy from Mettupatti, who had attended the event as a spectator, succumbed to his injuries despite medical intervention.

S. Perumal, a 70-year-old from Odugampatti village near Keeranur in Pudukottai, was struck by a bull that escaped from the arena while he was waiting at a bus stop during the jallikattu event at Mangadevanpatti. Another casualty was reported at the jallikattu held at Ratchandar Thirumalai (RT Malai) in Karur district. Kuzhandhaivel, a 65-year-old resident of Samuthiram near Kulumani in Trichy, sustained severe injuries in a bull attack. He was rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Trichy but succumbed to his injuries.

The RT Malai jallikattu, inaugurated by Minister V. Senthilbalaji, saw 52 injuries. The event rewarded the owner of the best-performing bull with a car, while the top tamer received a motorcycle, both prizes presented on behalf of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

In Pudukottai district, a jallikattu event took place at Vanniyan Viduthi, inaugurated by Minister Siva V. Meyyanathan. The event saw participation from 638 bulls and 232 bull tamers. A total of 38 individuals sustained injuries and were treated as outpatients by the on-site medical team.

Meanwhile, in Trichy, a jallikattu was held at Avarangadu near Valanadu, involving 590 bulls and 237 bull tamers. The event resulted in 56 injuries, which included 25 spectators, 21 tamers, and 10 bull owners.

