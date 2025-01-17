Uttar Pradesh poised to become global religious tourism leader under CM Yogi Adityanath's vision

Uttar Pradesh is poised to become a global religious tourism hub, driven by CM Yogi Adityanath's vision and development of iconic sites like Ayodhya and Kashi. These initiatives are transforming the state's spiritual landscape and boosting its economy, with Ayodhya already surpassing other major religious sites in daily visitor numbers.

The global religious tourism economy is projected to reach $2.2 billion by 2032, with India, led by Uttar Pradesh's iconic sites and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision, expected to claim a major share.

Among the state’s notables sites are Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram; Chitrakoot, a key location during his exile; Maa Vindhyavasini Dham; and Kashi, the sacred city of Lord Shiva, revered as being distinct from the three worlds.

Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Nandgaon, Govardhan, and Tirthraj Prayagraj—all brimming with the memories of Shri Krishna, Radha, and cowherds—are also pivotal in terms of religious and spiritual tourism.

CM Yogi's efforts, in line with his vision and commitment to preserve, promote and develop the spiritual and cultural treasures of Uttar Pradesh, have already started bearing fruit, as evidenced by the transformation of several sites into major tourist hubs.

The development of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor has brought a phenomenal boost to tourism in Varanasi and the surrounding areas, with more than 10 crore tourists and devotees visiting in 2023 alone.

Similarly, the construction of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram on Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya has made the site a global attraction. Currently, Ayodhya witnesses a daily footfall of 1 to 1.5 lakh tourists and devotees—exceeding the numbers visiting other major religious sites in the country.

According to a report, the average number of tourists/devotees visiting the Golden Temple, the holiest site of Sikhs in Punjab, is close to one lakh every day, while Maa Maa Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir attracts 32,000 to 40,000 devotees on average.

These figures highlight the unprecedented impact of CM Adityanath’s initiatives in making Uttar Pradesh a center for religious tourism.

On the recommendation of NITI Aayog, the Yogi government is set to develop a new religious region encompassing Varanasi and Prayagraj. This expansive religious area will include districts of Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, and Bhadohi, spanning over 22,000 square kilometers.

The project is expected to positively impact the lives of more than 2.38 crore people. Once realized, this initiative will give a significant boost to religious tourism in the state.

The Yogi government is also prioritizing infrastructural and industrial development in tandem with religious tourism. Plans are underway to establish an industrial sector between Ayodhya and Ramsnehi Ghat, as well as industrial zones and knowledge parks in Prayagraj and Varanasi, with support from the central government.

Furthermore, these initiatives will create employment opportunities for local residents while enhancing the overall development of Purvanchal, a region that stands to gain immensely from this comprehensive approach.

