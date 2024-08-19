Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Trademark doesn't give exclusive rights over 'Shree Ram' name, rules Ahmedabad court

    A city civil court in Ahmedabad has ruled that a family business name can be used by any family member, regardless of who registered it as a trademark. The court dismissed a lawsuit seeking to restrict the use of the name "Shree Ram Vastra Bhandar" to one family member, allowing others to use it for their own businesses.

    Trademark doesn't give exclusive rights over 'Shree Ram' name, rules Ahmedabad court anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 4:30 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

    Ahmedabad: A city civil court has rejected a lawsuit filed by a clothing store owner who sought to monopolize the use of 'Shree Ram Vastra Bhandar' as a trademark, citing that names of deities cannot be exclusively owned through trademark registration. The plaintiff, a descendant of Balkrishna Shah, had objected to their cousin Ashutosh Shah's use of the same name for his clothing store, but the court ruled against them.

    'Ensures justice of married Muslim women': Centre files affidavit defending Triple Talaq criminalization in SC

    The plaintiffs alleged that they have been operating their clothing store under the 'Shree Ram Vastra Bhandar' trademark since 1975, and have also registered its logo. They claimed that their cousin, Ashutosh Shah, is unlawfully using the same name for his shop and falsely claiming a 1975 establishment date on his signage, thereby infringing on the plaintiffs' trademark rights and seeking a court order to stop him from using the name.

    The defendant’s advocate, Zahid Shaikh, stated that after reviewing the evidence and listening to the arguments, the civil court dismissed the suit. The court ruled that a god's name is considered a generic term and cannot be exclusively claimed by any individual.

    The court said, "Shree Ram is the name of a Hindu God and if any party registers the said name with the trademark registry, it does not mean that he becomes the exclusive owner of the name ‘Shree Ram’ and any other Hindu person or any person cannot use the said name. The words ‘vastra bhandar’ mean clothing store/wardrobe and a clothing store is called a vastra bhandar."

    The court ruled that a family business name is not the exclusive property of one family member, even if they have registered it as a trade name. This means that other family members are also entitled to use the name for their own businesses, as it is a shared family asset.

    Agra SHOCKER! Group of men harass woman on scooty in 5-km chase, attempt to kidnap her; WATCH viral video

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru gets Yellow alert until August 23; Heavy rainfall expected vkp

    Bengaluru gets Yellow alert until August 23; Heavy rainfall expected

    Kuruba Sangha president dies during press meet on MUDA land scam at Bengaluru press club vkp

    Kuruba Sangha president dies during press meet on MUDA land scam at Bengaluru press club

    Ensures justice of married Muslim women Centre files affidavit defending Triple Talaq criminalization in Supreme Court AJR

    Ensures justice for married Muslim women: Centre files affidavit defending Triple Talaq criminalization in SC

    Bengaluru Service disruption along Green Line metro from tomorrow due to signalling tests Read on vkp

    Bengaluru: Service disruption along Green Line metro from tomorrow due to signalling tests; Read on

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges banks to write off loans of those affected in Wayanad landslides anr

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges banks to write off loans of those affected in Wayanad landslides

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru gets Yellow alert until August 23; Heavy rainfall expected vkp

    Bengaluru gets Yellow alert until August 23; Heavy rainfall expected

    Aishwarya Rai brother opens up about their relationship here's what he disliked about her RBA

    Aishwarya Rai’s brother opens up about their relationship. Here's what he dislikes about her

    Khap panchayats to honour Vinesh Phogat with 'gold medal' after Paris heartbeat; could weight upto 100 gms snt

    Khap panchayats to honour Vinesh Phogat with 'gold medal' after Paris heartbreak; could weigh upto 100 gms

    Kuruba Sangha president dies during press meet on MUDA land scam at Bengaluru press club vkp

    Kuruba Sangha president dies during press meet on MUDA land scam at Bengaluru press club

    Chhaava 7 best movies of Vicky Kaushal to watch NOW RBA

    Chhaava: 7 best movies of Vicky Kaushal to watch NOW

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon