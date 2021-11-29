Tomato rate crashes: Rate comes down to Rs 40 from Rs 100

Tomato rates that sent shock waves in south India as per kilo crossed the Rs 100 mark and it touched Rs 150 in Chennai markets a few days back, are now stabilized, thanks to supply from Maharashtra. The skyrocketing rates had sent the public into a tizzy and netizens took to social media to crack memes.

Following heavy rains, damage to standing crops, and disruption in regular supply, tomatoes which is produced in abundance in Kolar and Chikkaballapur region had crossed Rs 100 mark a few days back but with regular supply from Maharashtra from last few days, the rate has now stabilized as per kilo Tomatoes has come down to Rs 40.

As per reports, quality tomatoes per kilo ranged between Rs 110 to Rs 125. In many places, the crop was damaged and infected due to unseasonal rains. At present, hybrid tomato supply has still not picked up, and only 'naati' country breeds are being supplied and once the regular supply of hybrids hits the market, the rates will further come down.

At Horticultural Producers' Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society, popularly known by its acronym, HOPCOMS, per kilo tomatoes is sold at Rs 70, and at the wholesale market, the same is being sold at Rs 40. On Friday, and Saturday per kilo, tomatoes were being sold at Rs 80 and by Sunday there was a reduction by Rs 40.

Kalasipalyam Market that supplies vegetables to the rest of Bengaluru and its surroundings also witnessed a drop in the price of other vegetables like potato, carrot, beans and lady's fingers. These vegetables were priced above Rs 50 per kilo and now cost between Rs 25 to Rs 40.

Due to unseasonal rains especially in Kolar and Chikkaballapur that produce large quantities of vegetables including tomatoes, there were big differences in rates as the supply was hit and demand increased. As per Indian Meteorological Department, Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts are termed as aired regions and crops are grown using borewell water. But the rains this time have filled up all the tanks in this region and resulted in flooding into the agriculture fields.