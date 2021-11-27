  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rare olive trees at India's millionaire Ambani's home; know from where, how and why it was supplied

    Gowthami Nursery in Andhra Pradesh has supplied two rare olive trees believed to bring boon to India's richest man Mukesh Ambani's Gujarat home. Out of two trees, one is believed to be 170-year-old and another is 200-year-old. Post the viral news, the nursery is getting calls after calls for inquiry.

    Rare olive trees at India's millionaire Ambani's home; know from where, how and why it was supplied-ycb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Amaravati, First Published Nov 27, 2021, 6:28 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Gowthami Nursery from Andhra Pradesh has now become a search material in social media after India's richest Mukesh Ambani reportedly ordered two such trees for his Gujarat Jamnagar residence. The trees were imported from Spain by the nursery and are believed to bring more luck and prosperity.

    The staff at the nursery said that they did not speak nor reveal anything to the press as it was their first order from the Reliance Group. It is said that the nursery shared a photo on Facebook a few days ago about big olive trees being transported to Gujarat."Some reporter has shared the information on whatsapp group of press and it went viral. We have been given strict instructions not to reveal any detail. All is being reported without speaking to us," said one of the staff from Gowthami Nursery to Asianet Newable.

    It is reported that the trees were imported from Spain a few weeks ago. The roots were covered in soil and a big polythene sheet. This prevents any damages. From Kadiyam in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, the trees were transported to Gujarat via truck and the truck speed did not exceed 40 kmph.

    It is said that the trees bring good health and luck for which a Hyderabad-based actor had ordered an olive tree spending Rs 20 lakhs last year. The bigger the tree, the bigger the amount. It is said a big tree with much bigger girth costs more than Rs 50 lakh.

    Also read: Shocking: India is home to 80 million street dogs and cats

    These olive trees have been in big demand in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for quite some time and many have ordered their saplings in the recent past from reputable nurseries.

    As per some reports, in the Mediterranean region, olive trees are said to be as old as 2,000 years. This tree species has some similar features like eucalyptus trees and does not need much water and is drought friendly. In ancient times, olive tree branches and leaves were ritually offered to deities and powerful figures as emblems of benediction and purification, and they were used to crown the victors of both games and wars. Historically the olive branch is referred to as peace, wisdom, and glory.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2021, 6:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shocking India is home to 80 million street dogs and cats-ycb

    Shocking: India is home to 80 million street dogs and cats

    Centre 5-member committee panel to monitor Central Vista project-dnm

    Centre’s 5-member committee panel to monitor Central Vista project

    VHP seeks anti-conversion law, wants temples freed from government control-dnm

    VHP seeks anti-conversion law, wants temples freed from government control

    Bengaluru-Patna flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur airport due to engine glitch, emergency response activated-dnm

    Bengaluru-Patna flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur airport due to engine glitch

    Mumbai Airport: Quarantine, genome sequencing mandatory for South Africa arrivals amid Omicron COVID concerns-dnm

    Mumbai Airport: Quarantine, genome sequencing mandatory for South Africa arrivals amid Omicron COVID concerns

    Recent Stories

    Shocking India is home to 80 million street dogs and cats-ycb

    Shocking: India is home to 80 million street dogs and cats

    Centre 5-member committee panel to monitor Central Vista project-dnm

    Centre’s 5-member committee panel to monitor Central Vista project

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif first celebrity wedding guest confirmed? deets inside drb

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s first celebrity wedding guest confirmed? Deets inside

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin headline Day 3 as here are the records scripted-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Axar, Ashwin headline Day 3 as here are the records scripted

    VHP seeks anti-conversion law, wants temples freed from government control-dnm

    VHP seeks anti-conversion law, wants temples freed from government control

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham feels Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will get refined as it plays more games (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham feels Mumbai City will get refined as it plays more games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Manuel Diaz does not agree with SC East Bengals (SCEB) underdog tag against ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) - WATCH-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Manuel Diaz does not agree with SC East Bengal's underdog tag against ATK Mohun Bagan (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas shares his views on ATK Mohun Banagns ATKMBs derby against SC East Bengal SCEB (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas shares his views on ATKMB's derby against SCEB (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Dheeraj Singh speaks on his achievements, Indian Super League journey and inspires youngsters (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Dheeraj Singh speaks on his achievements, ISL journey and inspires youngsters (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 8): Nerijus Valskis stars as Jamshedpur FC drubs FC Goa 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 8): Nerijus Valskis stars as Jamshedpur FC drubs FC Goa 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon