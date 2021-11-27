Rare olive trees at India's millionaire Ambani's home; know from where, how and why it was supplied

Gowthami Nursery in Andhra Pradesh has supplied two rare olive trees believed to bring boon to India's richest man Mukesh Ambani's Gujarat home. Out of two trees, one is believed to be 170-year-old and another is 200-year-old. Post the viral news, the nursery is getting calls after calls for inquiry.

Gowthami Nursery from Andhra Pradesh has now become a search material in social media after India's richest Mukesh Ambani reportedly ordered two such trees for his Gujarat Jamnagar residence. The trees were imported from Spain by the nursery and are believed to bring more luck and prosperity.

The staff at the nursery said that they did not speak nor reveal anything to the press as it was their first order from the Reliance Group. It is said that the nursery shared a photo on Facebook a few days ago about big olive trees being transported to Gujarat."Some reporter has shared the information on whatsapp group of press and it went viral. We have been given strict instructions not to reveal any detail. All is being reported without speaking to us," said one of the staff from Gowthami Nursery to Asianet Newable.

It is reported that the trees were imported from Spain a few weeks ago. The roots were covered in soil and a big polythene sheet. This prevents any damages. From Kadiyam in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, the trees were transported to Gujarat via truck and the truck speed did not exceed 40 kmph.

It is said that the trees bring good health and luck for which a Hyderabad-based actor had ordered an olive tree spending Rs 20 lakhs last year. The bigger the tree, the bigger the amount. It is said a big tree with much bigger girth costs more than Rs 50 lakh.

These olive trees have been in big demand in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for quite some time and many have ordered their saplings in the recent past from reputable nurseries.

As per some reports, in the Mediterranean region, olive trees are said to be as old as 2,000 years. This tree species has some similar features like eucalyptus trees and does not need much water and is drought friendly. In ancient times, olive tree branches and leaves were ritually offered to deities and powerful figures as emblems of benediction and purification, and they were used to crown the victors of both games and wars. Historically the olive branch is referred to as peace, wisdom, and glory.