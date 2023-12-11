Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    TMC MP Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court, challenges expulsion as Lok Sabha MP

    After her expulsion from the Lok Sabha on December 8 based on the Ethics Committee's findings, the TMC leader fiercely criticized the committee's actions, labeling it a tool used to silence the Opposition without substantial evidence.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 11, 2023, 1:33 PM IST

    Days after her expulsion as a Lok Sabha MP due to the 'cash-for-query' case, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra on Monday (December 11) moved her case to the Supreme Court for redressal.

    After her expulsion from the Lok Sabha on December 8 based on the Ethics Committee's findings, the TMC leader fiercely criticized the committee's actions, labeling it a tool used to silence the Opposition without substantial evidence. Representing the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal, Moitra contested the Ethics Committee's report, asserting that she was denied the opportunity to defend herself when the report was presented in the House.

    Omar Abdullah voices disappointment following SC verdict on Article 370 abrogation

    Moitra expressed her dismay, highlighting her inability to cross-examine both her estranged partner, Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, the individuals behind the 'cash-for-query' accusations against her.

    The allegations against Moitra were initially raised by Dubey, alleging that the TMC received favors from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for parliamentary questions. Hiranandani supported these claims by stating that Moitra shared her Parliament login details, allowing him to pose questions using her identity.

    In an exclusive conversation with India Today TV, Moitra admitted to sharing her login credentials with Hiranandani, enabling someone in his office to draft questions on her behalf.

    Moitra's appearance before the ethics committee on November 2 resulted in her departure alongside other Opposition members due to the nature of the questions posed to her, deemed overly personal. The committee's subsequent adoption of the report led to Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha, prompting her to seek legal recourse by approaching the Supreme Court.

    #NayaJammuKashmir trends as SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, calls for polls by September 2024

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2023, 1:59 PM IST
