Tirupati laddu row: TTD takes legal action against supplier for adulterated ghee

According to the complaint, the dairy firm supplied four tankers of ghee on June 12, June 20, June 25, and July 6. The temple initially used traditional quality tests on the ghee but did not test specifically for adulteration.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the governing body of the Lord Venkateshwara temple at Tirumala, has filed a formal complaint against AR Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd, a Tamil Nadu-based dairy company, for allegedly supplying adulterated ghee used in the temple's famous laddu prasadam. The complaint was filed with the Tirupati town police on Wednesday following recent allegations of adulteration in the ghee supplied to the temple.

It can be seen that the Andhra Pradesh government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Inspector General of Police Sarvashresht Tripathi to look into the matter. TTD's general manager of procurement, P Muralikrishna, detailed in his complaint that the temple management had placed an order with AR Dairy Foods on May 15 for 10 lakh kg of ghee, intended for use in making laddu prasadam.

According to the complaint, the dairy firm supplied four tankers of ghee on June 12, June 20, June 25, and July 6. The temple initially used traditional quality tests on the ghee but did not test specifically for adulteration. After receiving multiple complaints from pilgrims regarding the poor quality of laddu, the TTD decided to conduct a comprehensive adulteration test at the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

Samples from the four tankers supplied in June and July were sent to NDDB laboratories for testing. The test results confirmed the presence of vegetable and animal fat in the ghee, indicating adulteration. Following this, the TTD issued show-cause notices to AR Dairy Foods on July 22, 23, and 27, seeking an explanation. In response, the company denied all allegations of adulteration in a statement issued on September 4.

Despite the denial, the TTD has ordered a thorough inquiry into the matter to ensure the sanctity and quality of the prasadam served to devotees.

The issue has also sparked a political controversy, with former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu targeting YSR Congress Party over the adulteration scandal. In response, YSR Congress leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Naidu of using the incident for political gain and misleading the public.

Reddy called on devotees to participate in temple poojas scheduled for September 28 to purify Tirumala's sacredness and restore the honour of Lord Venkateswara's prasadam. He urged the public to reject Naidu's allegations, saying that the claims had not only misled devotees but also tarnished the temple's revered image.

