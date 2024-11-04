Three Muslim men dress as Sadhus to hide identity, ask for donations in UP, video sparks outrage (WATCH)

A video that recently surfaced on social media has ignited public outrage after it captured three Muslim men impersonating Hindu sadhus in an attempt to solicit donations.

In a dramatic incident, a man reportedly confronted three Muslim men for allegedly concealing their religious identity and asking for donations in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. The men, identified as Sohrab Khan, Shahzad Khan, and Niad Khan, were spotted in the area, dressed in Saffron robes traditionally associated with Hindu Sadhus, sparking a tense exchange with a local reporter raising questions about the motivation behind their actions.

The footage begins with a reporter confronting the trio, visibly taken aback by their chosen attire. “If you are asking for alms disguised as Hindu sadhus, then convert to Hinduism,” the reporter remarked. He continued, challenging them to maintain their authenticity if they genuinely sought help, “You look physically fit. Even if you want to ask for donations, you should dress as per your customs and do so. Why do you have to dress up as Hindu saints and then ask for money?”

The men responded by revealing that this practice had been passed down through generations, admitting that their ancestors had also engaged in this guise to gather alms. "No, we cannot convert to Hinduism. We have been doing this for many generations; our ancestors also used to do this," one of the men responded.

The exchange escalated as the reporter accused the men of defaming Hindu saints, ultimately threatening to contact the police. At this point, the trio pledged to abandon the practice, promising, “No, we will stop this work. We will never do this again.”

The video of the confrontation has sparked outrage on social media, with viewers expressing their shock at the audacity and cultural insensitivity of the act, and also demanding strict action against the trio.

A user wrote, "This is truly shocking! Exploiting the image of sadhus for fraud not only betrays public trust but also disrespects our spiritual traditions. It’s crucial for authorities to take strict action against these imposters to protect the integrity of our faith. Justice must be served."

Another user commented, "We have been doing this for many generations" - the rabbit hole goes very deep!!

