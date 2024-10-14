Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    THREAT ALERT! Pro-Khalistan group SFJ releases video of bullets fired at Indian envoy to Canada's photo| WATCH

    In a significant escalation of tensions between India and Canada, the Khalistani terror group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) on Monday issued a fresh threat against Sanjay Kumar Verma, India's High Commissioner to Canada.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 6:41 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 6:45 PM IST

    In a significant escalation of tensions between India and Canada, the Khalistani terror group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) on Monday allegedly issued a fresh threat against Sanjay Kumar Verma, India's High Commissioner to Canada. The group allegedly released a video depicting a photo of Verma being pumped with bullets, further aggravating the already strained diplomatic relations.

    The video surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) moments after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Canadian diplomat Stewart Wheeler following Justin Trudeau government's attempt to link the Indian high commissioner to a probe into the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

    The relationship between the two nations deteriorated sharply following allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In September 2023, Trudeau claimed that Indian agents might be involved in the assassination of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023. The Indian government strongly rejected these claims, labeling them as “absurd” and attributing them to Trudeau's political motives aimed at securing votes within certain constituencies.

    Earlier today, the MEA described the allegations against High Commissioner Verma as “preposterous imputations” and accused the Trudeau administration of pursuing a political agenda that targets India for electoral gains.

    The MEA noted that India had received a “diplomatic communication” from Canada, suggesting that Indian diplomats, including Verma, were “persons of interest” in a Canadian investigation. The Indian government, however, stated it reserves the right to take further actions in response to what it termed “the latest efforts of the Canadian government to concoct allegations against Indian diplomats.”

    The MEA emphasized that since Trudeau’s initial allegations in September 2023, the Canadian government had not provided any evidence to support its claims, despite repeated requests from India. The ministry also referenced Trudeau’s “naked interference” in Indian domestic politics, recalling his comments during the farmers' protests in India in late 2020, which were perceived as an affront to Indian sovereignty.

    The MEA's statement further highlighted Trudeau’s long-standing hostility towards India and suggested that the Canadian government has cultivated an environment conducive to extremist and separatist agendas, allowing violent extremists to threaten Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada. The statement also pointed out that various death threats against Indian officials have been justified under the guise of freedom of speech.

    The MEA condemned the inaction of the Canadian government regarding multiple extradition requests made by India for known terrorists and organized crime leaders residing in Canada. It noted that some individuals, despite entering Canada illegally, had been fast-tracked for citizenship, reflecting a troubling approach to national security.

    The MEA stated that High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma is India’s most senior diplomat, boasting a distinguished career that spans 36 years.

    "He has been Ambassador in Japan and Sudan, while also serving in Italy, Turkiye, Vietnam and China. The aspersions cast on him by the Government of Canada are ludicrous and deserve to be treated with contempt," it said.

    "The Government of India has taken cognizance of the activities of the Canadian High Commission in India that serve the political agenda of the current regime," it said.

