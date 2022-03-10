Thongju, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will it be a hat-trick for BJP's Thongam Biswajit Singh?

Sitting BJP MLA Thongam Biswajit Singh is hoping to make it a hat-trick win from Thongju constituency in 2022. In 2017, he defeated his rival Thokchom Ajit Singh with a margin of 7301 votes. Interestingly, the sitting BJP MLA won on TMC ticket in 2012 and later defected to BJP in 2017.

On March 10, the counting of votes to Thongju constituency will seal the fate of three candidates who entered the fray. BJP sitting MLA is hoping to repeat the magic of 2017, while Congress candidate Seram Neken Singh who did extensive campaigning during elections is hoping for a victory this time.

Candidates in fray:

Only three political parties have entered the fray. The candidates contesting Thongju assembly segment are Thongam Biswajit Singh - Bharatiya Janata Party, Seram Neken Singh from Congress and Sanglakpam Preshyojit Sharma - Janata Dal (United).

Election issues in 2022:

Congress has promised the guarantee of 'Civil liberties', recognition of group, tribe, ethnicity and religion, drinking water, safeguarding Manipur's territories, free health care and others. BJP has announced support for artisans, preserving rich heritage and culture, increase in pension to senior citizens from Rs 200 to Rs 1000, financial support to farmers under PM KISAN scheme.

What do Exit Polls say?

According to exit polls report by Republic-P Marq, BJP will get between 27 to 31 seats, Congress will get 11-17 seats, 11 to 23 seats for others. India News says BJP will get 23-28 seats, Congress and 10-14 seats and 19-26 seats for others.

Vote share by candidates in 2017:

Thongam Biswajit Singh of BJP in 2017 won in this Assembly seat with a victory margin of 7,301 . BJP polled 16809 (63.55 per cent) vote share. Congress candidate Thokchom Ajit Singh got 9,508 votes (35.95 per cent).

Manipur Election 2022:

The polls to Thongju Assembly segment was held on February 28 and counting of votes will be held on March 10. 90.18 per cent voters from the segment have casted their vote displaying their interest in participation in the democratic set up.