THESE states to receive rainfall as Monsoon covers entire country 6 days early

    The Met department predicted heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Meghalaya on July 3, Kerala on July 4 and 5, and coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka on July 3-6. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 9:02 AM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that southwest monsoon on Sunday covered the entire country six days before the normal date. In the remaining regions of Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, the monsoon moved forward. Up to 16 states and union territories saw below-average rainfall in June, with Bihar and Kerala reporting deficits that were, respectively, 69% and 60% below average.

    In June, there was also less rain than usual in states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. "The monthly rainfall averaged over the country as a whole during July 2023 is most likely to be normal (94 to 106 percent of LPA) and most probably within the positive side of the normal," IMD Director Mohapatra said.

    Based on data from 1971 to 2020, the long period average (LPA) of July rainfall across the nation is around 280.4 mm. The Southwest Monsoon has further progressed into remaining areas of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab today, July 2, 2023, according to the weather office's report. As a result, it has completely covered India as of today, July 2, 2023, as opposed to the typical date of July 8, which is six days earlier.

    The meteorological service noted that, with the exception of some areas of the northwest and peninsular India, normal to above normal temperatures are predicted to prevail over most of the nation in July. In July, El Nino conditions are anticipated to emerge. El Nino is the term used to describe the occurrence of the equatorial Pacific Ocean warming. This has a history of reducing monsoon rains. Additionally, IMD Director General Mohapatra noted that June this year's rainfall fell within the range of average.

    Coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka may have severe to very heavy rainfall from July 3–6, along with extremely high rainfall in isolated locations across sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Meghalaya on July 3. 

    Over the course of the next two days, isolated areas of Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh are also likely to see heavy to extremely heavy rains.

    In the coming four days, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are also anticipated to see severe to extremely heavy rains. During the days of July 4–6, similar weather is predicted to be seen in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Konkan and Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra.

    During the following five days, states in the northeast including Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may also see heavy to very heavy rain showers. On July 5 and 6, isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha are anticipated to see heavy rains.

    The next five days in Uttarakhand and the next three days in east Uttar Pradesh are expected to have similar weather patterns. From July 4–6, heavy rain is also predicted for Chhattisgarh, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and north interior Karnataka. While Jharkhand will see similar weather on July 3–4, Odisha, Telangana, and Rayalaseema are anticipated to experience severe rains from July 3–5.

    While Lakshadweep will get heavy rain on July 4, coastal Andhra Pradesh will have the same weather on July 3 and 5. During the following two days, the Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra regions are predicted to have heavy rain, while the Gujarat region, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will experience such meteorological conditions on July 6.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 9:02 AM IST
