A Jharkhand man, Mohammad Naushad, was arrested for praising Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Taiba on social media after the Pahalgam attack. His posts, including "Thank you, Pakistan", sparked outrage as authorities continue their investigation.

Jharkhand: In the wake of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 28 individuals, including 24 Indian tourists, authorities in Jharkhand have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly expressing support for terrorist organisations on social media.

The suspect, identified as Mohammad Naushad, a resident of Millat Nagar in Bokaro district, reportedly posted messages such as "Thank You Pakistan" and "Thank You Lashkar-e-Taiba" on his social media accounts. These posts surfaced shortly after the Pahalgam attack, sparking widespread public outrage amid national mourning.

Naushad, who describes himself online as an "Islamic lawyer and bold orator", has been known to share controversial content on social media platforms. Following his arrest, Balidih police station in-charge Naveen Singh stated, "Action was taken based on the offensive post shared by the accused. Further questioning of Naushad is ongoing to determine his intent and possible links, if any."

Authorities are actively probing Naushad's background to determine any possible links to extremist organizations. The case highlights the growing concerns over the spread of radical content on social media and the urgent need for vigilant monitoring and swift action against such threats.