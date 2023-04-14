Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Temperature soars: Power demand spikes to all-time record in Kerala

    The temperature in the districts of Palakkad and Kannur may rise by three to four degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. 

    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 1:48 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Due to the state becoming warmer consumption of electricity has also increased. Kerala used 100.3028 million electricity units just yesterday. A total of 92.88 million units were counted on April 29 of the prior year as the previous record. Demand for electricity has risen to 4903 MW. This also sets a record for all time.

    Kerala recorded a daytime high yesterday of 45 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature recorded yesterday at Palakkad Erimayur was 45.5 degrees Celsius, according to the automatic weather station. In Thrissur Peechi, it was 42.4 degrees Celsius, and in Palakkad Malampuzha Dam, it was 43.3 degrees Celsius. In Palakkad, the majority of the stations recorded temperatures above 40 degrees. High temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius were measured by 14 automated weather stations.

    The temperature in the districts of Palakkad and Kannur may rise by three to four degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. The heat wave-like conditions in North India are the reason for the increase in temperature. It is also a result of fewer summer drops of rain. The inland regions are more likely to experience an increase in temperature than the coastal and hilly regions. Given the existing circumstances, it is evident that there will be no relief from the heat even if there is a brief downpour.

    The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised people to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during the day between 11 am and 3 pm. The authority has also asked to use water without wastage and store water during summer rains. The IMD has warned that the temperature may rise up to 37°C (2°C to 3°C above normal) in Kottayam and Kozhikode districts. 

    The measurement, recording, and frequent transmission of meteorological parameters including temperature, wind speed and direction, solar radiation, and precipitation are all carried out by integrated systems of parts known as automated weather stations.

