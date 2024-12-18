Telugu Youtuber Pratap Behara arrested for sexually harassing co-actor, sent to 14-day judicial custody

Prominent Telugu YouTuber and actor Prasad Behara was arrested by Jubilee Hills police on December 18 for allegedly sexually harassing a co-actor during web series shoots. The victim accused him of inappropriate behaviour and physical assault, leading to a 14-day judicial remand.

Prominent Telugu YouTuber and actor Prasad Behara has been arrested by Jubilee Hills police on December 18 following allegations of sexual harassment by a co-actor. The police have remanded Behara to 14 days of judicial custody after the victim filed a complaint detailing the incidents.

According to the complaint, the woman alleged that Prasad had been harassing her for several months. The issue came to light during the shooting of the web series *Pellivaramandi*, where Behara reportedly behaved inappropriately, touching her indecently. Distressed by his actions, the victim decided to leave the project, prompting Behara to repeatedly apologize and attempt to reconcile.



However, the victim and Behara worked together again in another web series, *Mechanic*, where the harassment reportedly continued. She claimed that during this project, he made unwelcome comments about her appearance and touched her inappropriately. The situation escalated further on December 11, when Behara allegedly attacked the woman while she was returning home from a shoot.

The victim detailed multiple instances of misconduct, including abuse when she confronted him about his behaviour. Her allegations prompted the police to take immediate action, leading to Behara’s arrest.

Prasad Behara, who began his career as a YouTuber, later gained popularity as an actor and writer in Telugu films. He is known for his role in the movie *Committee Kurrollu* and was preparing for the release of his upcoming project *Bachhala Malli*, starring alongside Allari Naresh.



This incident adds to a growing list of controversies surrounding Telugu content creators and social media influencers. Notably, influencer Fun Bucket Bhargav faced similar charges of sexual misconduct with a minor girl, while YouTuber Shanmukh Jaswant was embroiled in a drug abuse case. Another influencer, Vinay Shanmukh, faced accusations of cheating and sexual abuse.

The Jubilee Hills police have confirmed the allegations against Behara, stating that they acted promptly after receiving the complaint. The court's decision to remand Behara emphasizes the seriousness of the charges.

