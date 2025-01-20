Telangana farmer ends life by consuming poison at bank over mounting pressure of debt (WATCH)

Farmer died by suicide at a private bank in Adilabad, allegedly due to harassment by bank officials over unpaid loan arrears of 3.78 lakh.

Telangana farmer ends life by consuming poison at bank over mounting pressure of debt dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 2:49 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 2:49 PM IST

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in Adilabad on Saturday when 60-year-old farmer Jadhav Devrao died by consuming poison on the premises of a private bank. The incident took place around 1:30 pm, and although Devrao was rushed to the hospital, he was declared brought dead.

Also Read: BREAKING: RG Kar doctor rape-murder convict Sanjay Roy gets life imprisonment in 'rarest of rare case'

According to the Mavala police, Devrao had taken a loan of Rs 3.40 lakh from the bank in 2019 by mortgaging his five-acre land. Since then, he had been paying only the interest, which was due every six months. However, he had missed his last EMI payment, resulting in arrears of Rs 3.78 lakh.

Devrao's family members alleged that he was harassed by bank officials for loan recovery, which led to his extreme step. The incident was captured on the bank's CCTV cameras. The family's allegations also included claims that bank officials failed to react promptly to shift Devrao to the hospital after the incident.

Following the incident, Devrao's family members and relatives staged a protest, which was later pacified by the police. The police have stated that they are yet to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident.

Also Read: Karnataka SHOCKER! Kerala businessman robbed, miscreants flee with car near Mysuru; WATCH viral video

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Mystery illness' claims 17 lives in J-K's Rajouri; inter-ministerial team steps in to probe anr

'Mystery illness' claims 17 lives in J-K's Rajouri; inter-ministerial team steps in to probe

BREAKING: RG Kar doctor rape-murder convict Sanjay Roy gets life imprisonment in 'rarest of rare case' shk

RG Kar doctor rape & murder case: Sanjay Roy gets life term, victim's family to get Rs 17 lakh compensation

26-year-old Hyderabad student fatally shot in Washington DC united states; probe underway anr

SHOCKING! 26-year-old Hyderabad student fatally shot in US; probe underway

Tamil Nadu: 6 accused of assaulting Dalit teen and allegedly urinating on him in Madurai anr

Tamil Nadu: 6 accused of assaulting Dalit teen and allegedly urinating on him in Madurai

BREAKING: Big relief for Rahul Gandhi as SC stays defamation case over remarks on Amit Shah shk

Big relief for Rahul Gandhi as Supreme Court stays defamation case against him for remarks on Amit Shah, BJP

Recent Stories

'Mystery illness' claims 17 lives in J-K's Rajouri; inter-ministerial team steps in to probe anr

'Mystery illness' claims 17 lives in J-K's Rajouri; inter-ministerial team steps in to probe

BREAKING: RG Kar doctor rape-murder convict Sanjay Roy gets life imprisonment in 'rarest of rare case' shk

RG Kar doctor rape & murder case: Sanjay Roy gets life term, victim's family to get Rs 17 lakh compensation

Kantara 2 Controversy: Rishab Shetty starrer film accused of damaging forests by using explosives; Read on ATG

Kantara 2 Controversy: Rishab Shetty starrer film accused of damaging forests by using explosives; Read on

football Rashford transfer update: Borussia Dortmund target Man United star with loan move, deal expected this week snt

Rashford transfer update: Borussia Dortmund target Man United star with loan move, deal expected this week

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani steal limelight at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration dinner in Washington gcw

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani steal limelight at Donald Trump's pre-inauguration dinner in Washington

Recent Videos

Emotional Reunion as 3 Israeli Hostages Return to Families as Ceasefire With Hamas Begins

Emotional Reunion as 3 Israeli Hostages Return to Families as Ceasefire With Hamas Begins

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Women Clinch Historic Trophy After Win Over Nepal

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Women Clinch Historic Trophy After Win Over Nepal

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | 'Watched Parents Beaming With Pride': Indian Women's Captain Priyanka Ingle

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 | 'Watched Parents Beaming With Pride': Indian Women's Captain Priyanka Ingle

Video Icon
'TikTok is Back': Trump Proposed 50% US Ownership to Revive App

'TikTok is Back': Trump Proposed 50% US Ownership to Revive App

Video Icon
‘If Not for Hunger to Win..’: Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Champion Pratik Waikar on Power of Patience

‘If Not for Hunger to Win..’: Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Champion Pratik Waikar on Power of Patience

Video Icon