Telangana farmer ends life by consuming poison at bank over mounting pressure of debt (WATCH)

Farmer died by suicide at a private bank in Adilabad, allegedly due to harassment by bank officials over unpaid loan arrears of 3.78 lakh.

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in Adilabad on Saturday when 60-year-old farmer Jadhav Devrao died by consuming poison on the premises of a private bank. The incident took place around 1:30 pm, and although Devrao was rushed to the hospital, he was declared brought dead.

Also Read: BREAKING: RG Kar doctor rape-murder convict Sanjay Roy gets life imprisonment in 'rarest of rare case'

According to the Mavala police, Devrao had taken a loan of Rs 3.40 lakh from the bank in 2019 by mortgaging his five-acre land. Since then, he had been paying only the interest, which was due every six months. However, he had missed his last EMI payment, resulting in arrears of Rs 3.78 lakh.

Devrao's family members alleged that he was harassed by bank officials for loan recovery, which led to his extreme step. The incident was captured on the bank's CCTV cameras. The family's allegations also included claims that bank officials failed to react promptly to shift Devrao to the hospital after the incident.

Following the incident, Devrao's family members and relatives staged a protest, which was later pacified by the police. The police have stated that they are yet to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident.

Also Read: Karnataka SHOCKER! Kerala businessman robbed, miscreants flee with car near Mysuru; WATCH viral video

Latest Videos